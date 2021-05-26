Cancel
Archbishop Aquila: Germany's synodal path needs repentance, belief, truth

By CNA Staff
catholicnewsagency.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German Catholic bishops and those involved in the synodal path of the Church in Germany must be the first to “repent and believe”, even as they call the world to do the same, Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver has said. He has warned that the synod’s first text puts forward “untenable” views of the Catholic Church, downplays the Church as God’s instrument of salvation, and ignores the tensions between the Church’s mission and worldly attitudes.

