Archbishop Aquila: Germany's synodal path needs repentance, belief, truth

2021-06-08 The Vicar of Loikaw: "The churches in the sights of the military" 2021-05-28 Loikaw (Agenzia Fides) - It is a serious and dramatic situation in the diocese of Loikaw, in the Burmese state of Kayah (eastern Myanmar), where the conflict between the Burmese army and the popular defense forces that oppose the military junta, after the coup of February 1 status is wreaking havoc. The local Catholic Church is doing everything possible to help the internally displaced, but "the churches are in the sights of the military": this is what Father Celso Ba Shwe, Vicar General of the Catholic diocese of Loikaw reports. Given the sudden death of the Bishop and the vacant bishopric, Father Celso Ba Shwe, Vicar General, is governing the ordinary pastoral care of the diocese.