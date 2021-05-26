Cancel
Video Games

EVE Online teams up with the University of Iceland to offer an online course about digital friendship

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVE Online is an MMO that has traditionally struggled to reconcile its massive player-led charity efforts and citizen science initiatives with extreme playerbase toxicity that studio CCP hasn’t always curbed. But CCP is apparently continuing its efforts to improve the game’s image: This time, it’s teaming up with a university to project a message of friendship. Or, at the very least, the spaceship sandbox is being used as the backdrop for an online course provided by the University of Iceland called Friendship Machine: Forming a New Type of Human Connection.

massivelyop.com
