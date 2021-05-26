EVE Online teams up with the University of Iceland to offer an online course about digital friendship

Digital Transformation is a hot topic. But what exactly is digital transformation, and what does it mean for companies? This course developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and led by Darden faculty and Boston Consulting Group experts, will examine the pace of digital change and the imperative it creates for businesses. Students will then examine “what it takes to win in the digital age and how to identify key areas to digitize, including strategy, core processes, and technology.”