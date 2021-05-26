Cancel
Fitness

New Planet Fitness still being constructed

By Hunter King
Killeen Daily Herald
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA new Planet Fitness could open in the fourth quarter this year. The 40,000-square-foot building is located near Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail behind the Walmart. Construction workers were continuing work on the building Tuesday afternoon.

