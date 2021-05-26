New Planet Fitness still being constructed

Heather Corndorf, boss lady of mXe (pronounced “moxie”), classifies her dance-based fitness center as a movement studio, and move she does. This spring, Corndorf took a step in a new direction, linking arms with Katie Haggerty and Brad Wagner on their new venture. The Move For Good is a fitness collab for the future, featuring virtual classes both live and on-demand from a smattering of local and national pros, outdoor classes, and community outreach programming. Think of The Move like the Hulu of gyms: the best of many things, while just subscribing to one thing. And the icing on this very unique cupcake? Membership is built on a pay-what-you-can model.