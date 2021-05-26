Cancel
Jasper County, IA

Customer Foils Store Robbery In Jasper County Tuesday

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA would be customer turned into an impromptu hero, when he stepped in and stopped a robbery in progress at a store in Jasper County. Police responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the Casey’s location in Colfax on Tuesday afternoon. Store employees hid in an office...

Jasper County, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa Government
Colfax, IA
Colfax, IA
Jasper County, IA
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa State1230kfjb.com

Motorcycle Fatal

A motorcyclist from newton was killed on I-80 late Friday afternoon near Colfax. The Iowa State Patrol says Ronald Wolfe ran into the back of a pick-up that was traveling at a reduced speed with tail light problems, driven to Nathan Doeden, also of Newton. A passenger on the motorcycle,...
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Iowa Statetheperrychief.com

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Newton, IANewton Daily News

Police Blotter May 11, 2021

• Dustin M. Whitson, 34, of Newton was charged with operating while under influence (first offense) after being pulled over by police May 1 near the 600 block of First Avenue East. At approximately 10:54 p.m., Newton Police Department was on active patrol near the 100 block of West Second Street North when they noticed a vehicle traveling westbound on First Avenue turn north onto First Street North with a non-functioning headlight. Officers turned around and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, noticing it had a non-functioning brake light and non-functioning license plate lights. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Whitson. Officers noticed a strong odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Whitson submitted to standardized field sobriety tests and, according to police reports, failed all three. Whitson then submitted to a preliminary breath test and data master, which indicated he had a breath alcohol content of 0.214 percent. The legal limit in Iowa is 0.08 percent. Whitson told police he believed he was guilty and drank too much alcohol to operate a motor vehicle.
Jasper County, IAKBOE Radio

SCAM ALERT

Jasper County law enforcement says there’s a new scam going on to separate you from your money. Scammers are targeting elderly people, claiming to be a legal representative of a grandchild or other family member. The scammers say the family member was in an accident or in jail. Then someone claiming to be a bondsman or attorney comes on the phone and tells you to withdraw cash from the bank and await further instructions. In the past, this scam involved you getting a gift card or wiring the money. Now scammers are actually coming to your door to collect the cash. If you get a call like this, hang up and check with family members. A white SUV has also been identified as a vehicle used in the scam. If you have information on this, call your local law enforcement.