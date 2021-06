CHATTANOOGA, TN - The NC Wesleyan College men's tennis team was eliminated from the NCAA Individual Championships on Friday at the Champions GC in Chattanooga. Wesleyan's #1 singles player Roberto Puig drew a tough draw facing the 5th seed from Tufts University, Boris Sorkin, in the first round and went on to fall 6-4, 6-0. Sorkin then went on to win his next match as well and will play in the Quarterfinal round Saturday. Puig finishes his season 6-6 overall.