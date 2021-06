OSWEGO — The Elks defeated the Police 10-8 and lost 14-13 to the Firefighters to start their season in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action at Fort Ontario. Elks 10 Police 8: Connor Kelly belted two inside-the-park home runs, added five RBIs, and pitched 5.2 innings with 11 strikeouts to lead the Elks over the Police in the opening game of the Oswego Little League season.