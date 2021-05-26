The Worst Sales Call Ever
Even though this is about a sales presentation, it ties into customer service. It has to do with preparation, knowing your customer, understanding what they want, and more. This is what great salespeople do to prepare for a meeting with a customer or client. This is how anyone delivers a better experience, regardless of whether it’s during the sales process or any other interaction the customer has with people in a company. It is how relationships are built.www.hospitalitynet.org