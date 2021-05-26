The Worst Sales Call Ever

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It can be tricky to complete a living room without a coffee table to put things like drinks and remotes on (or even rest your feet), but in smaller spaces, it might be the first thing to go. After all, tables can be bulky and space-consuming. In the case where they not only add on aesthetic points but also provide extra storage, though, they almost become essential - at least that's how Amazon shoppers think of the Convenience Concepts' Soho Coffee Table, which one shopper even called ″the best coffee table ever.″