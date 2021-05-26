Dover man arrested on 4th DUI

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars after being arrested on his fourth DUI early Tuesday morning. We’re told at around 4 a.m., troopers responded to Harvest Grove Trail for a loud noise complaint. It was reported that a white Chevrolet sedan was parked on the roadway playing loud music. Troopers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, making contact with the driver, later identified as 44-year-old Hilary Haynes. An odor of alcohol was immediately detected, but when troopers tried to launch a DUI investigation, Haynes reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.