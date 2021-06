NEW YORK (June 9, 2021) – After a year of building anticipation, Major League Soccer today announced that the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will see the MLS All-Stars face off against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, August 25, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, two rival leagues will go head-to-head in an unprecedented matchup that will be the showpiece event of the summer, as the entire soccer community unites to celebrate the sport and soccer culture in North America.