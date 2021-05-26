8 more women claim Eastern Michigan University covered up sex assaults: What new lawsuit alleges
Eight more women are suing Eastern Michigan University officials amid a slew of reports of sexual assaults at the school. A new Title IX lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Michigan claims EMU covered up and was deliberately indifferent to sexual assaults, leaving the women vulnerable to sex assaults they endured at fraternity houses. The lawsuit also names six alleged assailants, including a man newly identified through the lawsuit as facing criminal charges, and says over 30 women have come forward about sex assaults at the university.www.freep.com