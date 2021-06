MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have entered guilty pleas in a 2018 case of bear baiting, where officials say a group lured bears and then sent dogs to attack them. According to court documents, Charles Scarbrough plead guilty to several charges, including animal baiting or fighting and unlawful taking of a black bear. Hannah Scarbrough plead guilty to unlawful use of a 2-way communication device and unlawful taking of a black bear. She was given 5 years and 3 months of probation.