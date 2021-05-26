Catch Up with Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Jordan & More on Broadway Profiles

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRaúl Esparza on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on May 30 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

New York City, NYonstageblog.com

LITTLE SHOP To Star Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, Aaron Arnell Harrington and more

Producers of the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s landmark musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS are thrilled to announce that Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) will finally be able to take the stage as Seymour, alongside original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.. Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival will re-open “on the twenty-first day of the month of September” at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets are on sale now for performances from September 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.
Entertainmentt2conline.com

What to Watch in The New Year: May 13

4pm: Realm Profiles: Bleu Beckford-Burrell In Playwrights Realm’s Realm Profiles series, members of Artistic team sit down with Realm Playwrights to discuss their craft. For the first edition, Associate Artistic Director Alexis Williams chats with Bleu Beckford-Burrell. 7pm: Symphony Space’s 2021 Gala with Nikki Renée Daniels, Tony Yazbeck, Kate Baldwin,...
Celebritiescastleinsider.com

Jordan Fisher will be Found as Broadway’s Evan Hansen Again

While performing on Good Morning America this morning, Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher confirmed that he will be back on stage with the Broadway company when the show opens on June 11th. Fisher joined the Broadway cast of the coming of age Tony Award winning show on March 2, 2020. Unfortunately, Broadway closed due to the COVID 19 pandemic just 10 days later. His appearance this morning with...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Hear From Ali Stroker, Krysta Rodriguez & More on Broadway Profiles

Tony winner Ali Stroker & Tamsen Fadal on "Broadway Profiles" Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on June 13 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Broken Diamonds’ Trailer: Ben Platt & Lola Kirke Star Are A Dysfunctional Brother/Sister In Peter Sattler’s New Film

Noted high schooler, Ben Platt, is shedding his youthful look to join a film, “Broken Diamonds,” that has him shockingly play a character that is actually age-appropriate. (Sorry, you know we have to joke about the ‘Evan Hansen’ stuff as long as it’s relevant.) But the surprising transition from teen to grown man is helped along by the fact that he stars opposite noted adult, Lola Kirke.
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrate Broadway's Return with a Musical Medley

With the return of Broadway just around the corner, Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated in the only way they know how: in song. On Tuesday night, the duo performed a musical medley about every musical they can't wait to see when Broadway ends its COVID-19 pause in September. Set to the tune of Hamilton's "You'll Be Back, "Broadway's Back!" features references to Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen, and more lauded productions, plus guest performances from Broadway legends Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Laura Benanti, and Jimmy Smits.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Gear Up for the In the Heights Movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on Broadway Profiles

Lin-Manuel Miranda on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Lights up on a new Broadway Profiles! Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode, and this one will get you excited for the movie premiere of In the Heights on June 11. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on June 6 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Watch the Trailer for Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... BOOM!, Starring Andrew Garfield and Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick.. BOOM!" This first trailer of the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... BOOM! is here. The movie, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, is set to arrive on Netflix and in select theaters this fall. Broadway favorites Robin De Jesús, Joshua Henry and Judith Light appear in the movie along with Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford and Alexandra Shipp. With a screenplay by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), Tick, Tick... BOOM! is Larson's autobiographical work that is set in 1990 and tells the story of aspiring theater composer Jon who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great American musical. The role of Jon was originated in the 2001 off-Broadway premiere staging by Raúl Esparza, while a 2014 Encores! Off-Center production featured Miranda in the role. Get a taste of what to expect by watching the trailer below!
MoviesA.V. Club

Lin-Manuel Miranda will sleep when he's dead, so here's the trailer for his tick, tick, BOOM! film adaptation

Musical haters just keep losing this year, and musical lovers have another film to get excited about. The next Lin-Manuel Miranda project has been revealed, on the day of the release of the long-awaited and celebrated musical film In The Heights. Adapted from the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent, comes tick, tick...BOOM!, starring Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, known for composing the soundtracks for musicals such as Hamilton and Moana, will makes his feature directorial debut in the upcoming film.
CelebritiesChicot County News

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin 'skated around' dating for five years

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin "skated around" dating for "five years". The 26-year-old actor confirmed last May that he was romantically involved with his 'Dear Evan Hansen' successor, and the coronavirus pandemic brought them even close together. Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Ben said: “We’ve been together a year-and-a-half...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Anthony Ramos Opens Up About the In the Heights Movie on Broadway Profiles

Anthony Ramos in "In the Heights" Lights up! The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Hamilton original cast member Anthony Ramos, who stars in the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which is set to hit theaters and premiere on HBO Max on June 11. Ramos played the lead role of Usnavi previously in a staging of the show at the Kennedy Center in 2018. "It was really special to play this part in the film version and to actually be filming in the streets of New York," he told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek. "It was one of the best experiences I've ever had in my whole life."
TV & Videostv-recaps-reviews.com

Development News - Anna Akana, Alex Brightman and Rory O'Malley to Co-Star on 'Hungry'; Ana Villafañe Joins 'Night Court'

Anna Akana, Alex Brightman, Ashley D. Kelley, Jay Klaitz and Rory O'Malley have been cast as series regulars in the comedy pilot starring Demi Lovato. Akana has previously recurred on Comedy Central's Corporate, ABC's A Million Little Thing and Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy. Brightman received Tony Award nominations for his lead performances in the musicals School of Rock and Beetlejuice. Kelley has recurred on Netflix's Insatiable. Klaitz has recurred on Netflix's Jessica Jones and CBS' FBI. O'Malley was nominated for a Tony Award for the musical The Book of Mormon.
Movieswmagazine.com

Hear Andrew Garfield Belt It Out in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Theaters may still be closed, but Lin-Manuel Miranda has been working harder than ever. Thursday saw not only the release of the film adaptation of In the Heights, but also the first trailer for the Hamilton creator’s feature film debut, Tick, Tick... Boom!. Based on the play by Jonathan Larson, the late playwright behind Rent, and adapted by Steven Levenson of Dear Evan Hansen, the musical premieres on Netflix and hits select theaters this fall.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Tina Fey, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tyler Perry and More!

TINA FEY ROASTS SCOTT RUDIN: Tina Fey has some thoughts about Scott Rudin, who has been essentially blackballed over his admitted mistreatment of staffers. She ripped him at a gathering for the Roundabout Theater, Page Six reports. Introducing Jane Krakowski, she said: “In 2016, she was famously dragged across the stage in She Loves Me while doing a split. Not by Scott Rudin — it was part of the plan.” She added: “You’ve never met anyone who works harder than Jane, no one holds herself to a higher standard than Jane. She’s a consummate professional. She would never throw a baked potato at her assistant because Jane would never touch a baked potato.”