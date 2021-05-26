Catch Up with Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Jordan & More on Broadway Profiles

Andrew Garfield in "Tick, Tick.. BOOM!" This first trailer of the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... BOOM! is here. The movie, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, is set to arrive on Netflix and in select theaters this fall. Broadway favorites Robin De Jesús, Joshua Henry and Judith Light appear in the movie along with Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford and Alexandra Shipp. With a screenplay by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), Tick, Tick... BOOM! is Larson's autobiographical work that is set in 1990 and tells the story of aspiring theater composer Jon who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great American musical. The role of Jon was originated in the 2001 off-Broadway premiere staging by Raúl Esparza, while a 2014 Encores! Off-Center production featured Miranda in the role. Get a taste of what to expect by watching the trailer below!