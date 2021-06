John Cena! Seems like a pretty earnest guy, no? Since he shed (mostly) his WWE persona, he's turned into a happy-go-lucky type. The guy's always quipping it up on the Wipeout! reboot. His role as the Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad looks like a hoot and a half. Plus, he'll star in what'll likely be the movie of the summer: F9, the latest installment of the batshit Fast & Furious franchise.