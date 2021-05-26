Matt Campbell's high school coach had a 'critical' impact on his coaching career
Matt Campbell has built the Iowa State football program on a few principles. “Attitude, effort, precision,” “players, formation, plays” and “player-driven leadership” are just a few of the pillars of Campbell’s program. Those same principles have allowed Iowa State to reach new highs during Campbell’s tenure. But the coach didn’t come up with those principles out of the blue, he learned about the importance of a strong, team-first culture during his days as a high school football player in Ohio.247sports.com