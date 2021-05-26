Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This ETF Has Gathered $500 Million in Assets in Just 6 Weeks

By Ben Hernandez
etftrends.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the threat of rising interest rates, fixed income investors are opting to shorten duration risk with ETFs like the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB), which has amassed $500 million in assets in just six weeks. Bond portfolios containing longer duration debt are susceptible to rising interest rates, forcing investors...

www.etftrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Etfs#Investment Funds#Money Market Funds#Corporate Bonds#Government Bonds#Vusb#Vanguard#Cnbc#The Fixed Income Channel#Etfs#Bond Portfolios#Fixed Income Investors#Fixed Income Securities#Short Term Bond Funds#Money Market Yields#Short Term Bond Yields#Yield#Limited Price Volatility#Money Market Instruments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $126.09 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $126,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $73.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,656.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,456 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessetftrends.com

Inflation is Here. Time to Get Real with Real Assets

Many investors have never experienced the prevailing concern of today’s market – high inflation. Over the last several months, the inflation debate has evolved from whether there would be any at all to how high it will go and how long it will last. With the first part of the debate seemingly settled and the answers to the magnitude and duration questions pointing toward higher and persistent, the need for investors to reconsider their portfolio exposures has taken on even more importance. Historically, real assets, including gold, commodities, and natural resources equities, have acted as viable solutions to offset the detrimental impacts of inflation.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 201 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4,677.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsBusiness Wire

Pacer ETFs Surpasses $7 Billion in Assets Under Management as It Celebrates 6th Anniversary

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, celebrates crossing the $7 billion mark in assets under management and the firm’s six-year anniversary. Since Pacer’s inception with the flagship Trendpilot strategy in 2015, the firm has grown its offerings to 36 unique, exchange-traded funds while also expanding to 92 total employees between its home office in suburban Philadelphia and 43 Wirehouse and Independent territories across the country.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksetftrends.com

Why Should Investors Consider European Stock ETFs?

As measured by the S&P Europe 350 Index, European equities are outperforming their U.S. counterparts in what feels like the first time in an eternity. Advisors may be apprehensive about allocating to European stocks. After all, the asset class has been a long-standing disappointment, and there’s no need to take on international equity and currency risk when U.S. stocks are getting the job done.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Road Asset Management LLC Has $22.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 192,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Marketsetftrends.com

Corporate Bond Yields Are Low, But Fundamentals Remain Sturdy

For investors looking to investment-grade corporate debt, a good news/bad news dichotomy is currently in play. The bad news is that yields are low. The good news is that fundamentals are strong, indicating investors mulling exchange traded funds such as the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) don’t need to be overly concerned with defaults and debt downgrades.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Windsor Group LTD Has $21.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $37.01 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $37,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.