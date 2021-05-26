Coronavirus in Indiana: 655 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 26K Vaccinations

(Undated) – The number of those getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is slowing but continues to grow. According to the Crawford County Health Department, as of Monday, just over thirty-two percent of the county has been fully vaccinated. That amounts to six-thousand-fifty-four Crawford County residents. To date, twelve-thousand-four-hundred-thirty-nine vaccinations have been administered. The Health Department also reports a current “active” COVID-19 total in the county of twenty-five. Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information and vaccination schedule at CCHD.net or follow the Health Department on Facebook.