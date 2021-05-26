Cancel
Coronavirus in Indiana: 655 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 26K Vaccinations

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
Cover picture for the articleHealth officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 655 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, as well as more than 26,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 741,697 since the pandemic began, with 13,155 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 416 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

