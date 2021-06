Takeaways from the 2021 AWS Machine Learning Summit Keynotes. Machine learning seems to be getting all the interest and hype these days, and some are even saying that it’s going mainstream. There are even dedicated conferences and summits for ML just like the 2021 AWS Machine Learning Summit. For ML to go mainstream, in my perspective, there are still real-world lessons we’ll need to translate ML into production for businesses, and I was hoping to get some takeaways from this summit. I listed here some parts that made the most impact on me. Hopefully, you’ll find these useful when you are planning to apply ML: