Content creator platform Fanhouse is launching a campaign protesting Apple's 30% App Store commission on payments to creators. Founders of Fanhouse, a platform that allows creators to get paid by their fans for exclusive content, say that Apple is threatening to kick them off the App Store by August if they don't pay the 30% cut on payments that users make to creators on the platform. — "People who are relying on their creative income as a means to support themselves will now find themselves being taxed by Apple more than they would by their own government. Someone making $10,000 would now only make $6,000," said founder Jasmine Rice. "For some people, that difference can be life or death."