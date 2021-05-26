Ranking 2021 NFL divisions from first to last: NFC West loaded with playoff contenders, AFC South not so much

Patrick Mahomes is unlike any quarterback we've ever seen take the field in the NFL. But if we had to compare him to somebody, he's most like Aaron Rodgers. Both possess otherworldly physical talents that allow them to defy the laws of physics throwing the football. Seemingly every week brings another jaw-dropping play from one of the two. They're on opposite ends of the career spectrum and don't seem like similar off-field personalities, to be sure, but when it comes to making mind-blowing throws, they are in their own category.