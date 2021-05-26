Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axios Charlotte

Best new build: Timeless Plaza home out of a fairytale

By Brianna Crane
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zYaf_0aC62V1K00

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

This custom Cramer’s Pond abode has features classic Georgian design elements with a few modern twists, earning our pick for best new build.

Style in 3 words: Timeless, gracious, enchanting.

The house: At 4,981 square feet, the house has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Design: The Cramer’s Pond neighborhood is built around the historic Barnhardt Estate in Plaza Midwood. This house is a beautiful balance of new made-to-look old (paying homage to the estate), and fresh modern design. True to the Georgian style, the exterior features lime-washed brick (hand-applied by a local artisan), copper gutter and a cedar shake roof.

  • There’s also English-garden-inspired courtyard entry with sweeping lime-washed brick walls, irregular bluestone walkway, unexpected pea gravel, boxwood hedges and lavender. Heavenly.

Best room: The oversized great room. It features a fireplace with a scalloped surround and three sets of double doors that open into the covered terrace. The terrace has an outdoor fireplace with circular fire balls.

Other highlights: The floor plan is semi-open with views of the custom gourmet kitchen and connects to the library by a discrete whiskey bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386Xi6_0aC62V1K00

The entry is clean and simple but makes a statement with the black moulding and curved staircase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAGBL_0aC62V1K00

This custom scalloped living room fireplace is dreamy. So are the double doors leading to an outdoor living room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194s6E_0aC62V1K00

The kitchen is such a show-stopper with its textured range hood, contrasting island with a waterfall edge, and sleek design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L75og_0aC62V1K00

I love the layout, and how the floor-to-ceiling storage mimics the range hood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLBLQ_0aC62V1K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XklQg_0aC62V1K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoMkV_0aC62V1K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQRow_0aC62V1K00

Design team: Grandfather Homes ; Greg Perry Design ; Tammy Coulter Design ; Studio Cleary Landscaping Architecture ; Mudwerk ; Modern Cottage .

See all 2021 finalists .

Photos by Mekenzie Loli of Loli Photograph y, courtesy of Grandfather Homes

The post Best new build: Timeless Plaza home out of a fairytale appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
822
Followers
378
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Build#Landscaping#Fairytale#Interior Design#Architecture Design#Design Elements#Square Feet#Open Doors#Home Of The Year#The Redbud Group#Georgian#Modern Cottage#Loli Photograph Y#Axios Charlotte#Timeless Plaza Home#Best Room#Plaza Midwood#Fresh Modern Design#Style#Sleek Design
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte restaurant owners say post-COVID recovery will take years

Right as COVID restrictions lifted, restaurant owners were hit with a new set of challenges that lengthened an already long road to recovery. Why it matters: The restaurant industry runs on thin margins. Even small disruptions can cause big issues. The pandemic was a major disruption. Now that restrictions are lifting, getting customers to restaurants […] The post Charlotte restaurant owners say post-COVID recovery will take years appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte restaurant group to open mid-century modern mountain lodge

This recently renovated mountain lodge is now booking for June 30 and beyond. What to expect: Skyline Lodge is a 40-room boutique hotel from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which also owns Charlotte’s O-Ku, Oak Steakhouse and Indaco. The 1930s-era inn, located three-plus hours west from Charlotte in Highlands, is the group’s first venture in […] The post Charlotte restaurant group to open mid-century modern mountain lodge appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 30 things fun to do including yacht yoga and outdoor concerts

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway. One of Charlotte’s best-kept dining secrets, The Speedway Club is now offering limited seating for the general public Thursday-Saturday. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 to make reservations. FRIDAY, JUNE 11 88. Mostly cloudy. 54% chance of rain. Vintage Market Days […] The post Axios Weekender: 30 things fun to do including yacht yoga and outdoor concerts appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Sukoshi will not reopen in Uptown post-pandemic

The fast-casual sushi restaurant was open for just as many months as it’s been closed during the pandemic: 16 months open, 16 months closed. After a long pandemic year, with little foot traffic in Uptown, Sukoshi will not reopen, an Indigo Road Hospitality Group representative confirmed with me late Monday. Flashback: Sukoshi opened in the Bank […] The post Sukoshi will not reopen in Uptown post-pandemic appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 60 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Ready for a new gig? Here are 50 fresh job openings to check out. Marketing Analyst at vestique. Details. Property Manager at Northwood Office. Details. Spanish Healthcare Interpreter at Atrium Health. Details. Security Officer at Northwood Office. Details. Registered Nurse – Atrium Health South Park at Atrium Health. Details. Digital Marketing Manager at […] The post Hot jobs: 60 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Everything you need to know about Coin Bar, Charlotte’s only rooftop pool open to the public

Take a dip in the pool underneath Charlotte’s skyline at Coin Bar — the city’s only poolside bar and grill that’s open to the public. Located on a landing of the Omni Hotel, Coin Bar offers rare rooftop pool access to non-hotel guests on select days of the week the summertime. Here’s what to expect: […] The post Everything you need to know about Coin Bar, Charlotte’s only rooftop pool open to the public appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

5 underrated restaurants around South Boulevard

One of Charlottte’s busiest streets — saturated with places to eat, drink and shop — still has quite a few under-the-radar restaurants. The big picture: Because South Boulevard goes through South End, one of Charlotte’s most popular neighborhoods, we don’t think of it as a place with hidden gems. But if you go past some […] The post 5 underrated restaurants around South Boulevard appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Weekday planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, JUNE 7 Eat Black Charlotte Week 1327 South Mint St. | June 4-12. | $35 | Details  Why you should go: Eat Black Charlotte Week (EATBLKCLT) is the time to explore pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus crafted by local Black-owned restaurants. The week closes Saturday with an event at Unknown Brewing Co. and 1501 […] The post Weekday planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 cool houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $440K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences (whether you’re buying or selling). Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 526 E. 9th St.: $391,000 Neighborhood: First Ward Realtor: Catherine Weide at The Redbud Group Features: Charming exterior, bright light-filled interior, fresh kitchen, tasteful upgrades. Specs: 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,350 square […] The post Hot homes: 5 cool houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $440K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The unapologetically Black Durag Festival is back

The Durag Festival, an annual celebration of everything Black with a particular focus on hair and style, is back on this year. The outdoor festival, which started in 2018, will be held on Juneteenth with events at Camp North End and various locations around Charlotte. What to expect: This year organizers are promising the largest […] The post The unapologetically Black Durag Festival is back appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Why Arrival is one of the most fascinating companies to plant roots in Charlotte

The British electric auto maker Arrival is using Charlotte as its new home base for reinventing how vehicle-making can be done quickly and sustainably. What’s happening: Arrival is in the midst of establishing a North American headquarters in Charlotte, an announcement the company made last fall. Arrival is also building its first two “microfactories” in […] The post Why Arrival is one of the most fascinating companies to plant roots in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

SkyCYCLE, Charlotte’s first outdoor cycling studio, set to open in Dilworth

A group of former Flywheel instructors is opening the first open-air cycling studio in Charlotte. SkyCYCLE will be on the rooftop of the Dilworth Crossing building on Park Road, next to the Food Lion on Park. Flashback: Amid pandemic shutdowns last year, Flywheel, the once-popular indoor cycling chain with a local studio in Cotswold, abruptly […] The post SkyCYCLE, Charlotte’s first outdoor cycling studio, set to open in Dilworth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte is the No. 1 destination for Gen-Z homebuyers on the East Coast

Gen-Z has entered the home-buying game, and they’re settling in Charlotte, according to Better data provided to Axios Charlotte. Why it matters: Charlotte’s good at attracting young people. It also offers a relatively affordable lifestyle (compared to larger cities) with job opportunities in major, high-paying industries like banking and tech. Credit Karma, Robinhood, Better and Microsoft […] The post Charlotte is the No. 1 destination for Gen-Z homebuyers on the East Coast appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Monroe, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Monroe mansion with built-in wedding venue asks $1.8M

The historic home is 137 years old and has been an event space for the last 26 years. It’s listed at $1.8M. History: The Queen Anne-style home was built in 1884 for the Crow family, originally from Waxhaw. Three generations of Crows lived in the house, and threw many parties there. Venue: Cofield and Shirley […] The post Monroe mansion with built-in wedding venue asks $1.8M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 28 fun things to do this weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club. One of Charlotte’s best-kept dining secrets, The Speedway Club is now offering limited seating for the general public Thursday-Saturday. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 to make reservations. FRIDAY, JUNE 4 83. Isolated thunderstorms. 30% chance of rain. Pick up a donut (or a […] The post Axios Weekender: 28 fun things to do this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Historic McManaway House in Myers Park asks $2.3M

This Victorian-style home, listed at $2.295M, is nearly 150 years old and is named after Hugh Pharr McManaway. You might know the gold statue of him at the Queens and Providence intersection. “She is a grand old Victorian lady and she loves the families she shelters,” homeowner Dru Quarles said of the house. “She has […] The post Historic McManaway House in Myers Park asks $2.3M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Best architecture: Old-world chateau in south Charlotte

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This French-inspired home features barreled brick ceilings, among other sophisticated architectural details. Meet this year’s finalist for best architecture. Style in 3 words: Eclectic, chic, modern. The house: This French […] The post Best architecture: Old-world chateau in south Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Best functional beauty: Black-and-white modern farmhouse

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This eclectic modern farmhouse borrows from multiple styles but still feels cohesive. Meet our pick for the best example of functional beauty. Style in 3 words: Romantic, warm, inviting. Who:The […] The post Best functional beauty: Black-and-white modern farmhouse appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Our 6 favorite things we ate in Charlotte this month

We at Axios Charlotte eat out at a lot — someone’s gotta take the photos for the ‘gram. From all those taste tests, we wanted to share the standout dishes we tried in May. Some are brand new menu items, others are long-standing classics. All are really darn good. Here’s our 6 favorite dishes from the […] The post Our 6 favorite things we ate in Charlotte this month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. We toured Natalie Papier’s SouthPark home earlier this year, and it’s our pick for best use of color. Style in 3 words: Colorful, eclectic, art-filled. Who: Papier and her family […] The post Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte.