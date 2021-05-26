Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

This custom Cramer’s Pond abode has features classic Georgian design elements with a few modern twists, earning our pick for best new build.

Style in 3 words: Timeless, gracious, enchanting.

The house: At 4,981 square feet, the house has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Design: The Cramer’s Pond neighborhood is built around the historic Barnhardt Estate in Plaza Midwood. This house is a beautiful balance of new made-to-look old (paying homage to the estate), and fresh modern design. True to the Georgian style, the exterior features lime-washed brick (hand-applied by a local artisan), copper gutter and a cedar shake roof.

There’s also English-garden-inspired courtyard entry with sweeping lime-washed brick walls, irregular bluestone walkway, unexpected pea gravel, boxwood hedges and lavender. Heavenly.

Best room: The oversized great room. It features a fireplace with a scalloped surround and three sets of double doors that open into the covered terrace. The terrace has an outdoor fireplace with circular fire balls.

Other highlights: The floor plan is semi-open with views of the custom gourmet kitchen and connects to the library by a discrete whiskey bar.

Design team: Grandfather Homes ; Greg Perry Design ; Tammy Coulter Design ; Studio Cleary Landscaping Architecture ; Mudwerk ; Modern Cottage .

Photos by Mekenzie Loli of Loli Photograph y, courtesy of Grandfather Homes

The post Best new build: Timeless Plaza home out of a fairytale appeared first on Axios Charlotte .