We toured Natalie Papier’s SouthPark home earlier this year, and it’s our pick for best use of color.

Style in 3 words: Colorful, eclectic, art-filled.

Who: Papier and her family moved from Chicago to Charlotte in January 2020, and spent the better part of the year renovating their once-all-beige house. She’s a self-taught interior designer with an art degree and has had her own company, Home Ec , for five-plus years.

The house: The SouthPark home is 4,383 square feet with 5 beds and 4 baths. It tells the story of her passions with vintage furniture, local art and other thrifted finds.

Design: The entry sets the tone for the house with a piano painted with rainbow stripes to your left, an oversized saturated vintage rug beneath your feet, and an eclectic display of treasures in front.

The blush pink kitchen is the most neutral room in the house, and one of the best. The colorful custom cabinetry is grounded by wood tones and metals.

Inspiration: They went full custom and brand new in the kitchen, but most of the furniture and decor throughout is thrifted, vintage or from small businesses and emerging artists.

Design team: Ashland Custom Homes ; Natalie Papier of Home Ec ; Mint Hill Cabinets ; Edge Co. Inc .

Photos by Megan Easterday (courtesy of Natalie Papier) and Axios Charlotte.

The post Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte .