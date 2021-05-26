Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axios Charlotte

Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds

By Brianna Crane
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q70bw_0aC62TFs00

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

We toured Natalie Papier’s SouthPark home earlier this year, and it’s our pick for best use of color.

Style in 3 words: Colorful, eclectic, art-filled.

Who: Papier and her family moved from Chicago to Charlotte in January 2020, and spent the better part of the year renovating their once-all-beige house. She’s a self-taught interior designer with an art degree and has had her own company, Home Ec , for five-plus years.

The house: The SouthPark home is 4,383 square feet with 5 beds and 4 baths. It tells the story of her passions with vintage furniture, local art and other thrifted finds.

Design: The entry sets the tone for the house with a piano painted with rainbow stripes to your left, an oversized saturated vintage rug beneath your feet, and an eclectic display of treasures in front.

  • The blush pink kitchen is the most neutral room in the house, and one of the best. The colorful custom cabinetry is grounded by wood tones and metals.

Inspiration: They went full custom and brand new in the kitchen, but most of the furniture and decor throughout is thrifted, vintage or from small businesses and emerging artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgC9A_0aC62TFs00

This house is soaked in color, but it never feels too in-your-face. The entry is bold, but it’s balanced with branches and plant, a large mirror to bring in light, and some natural wood tones. Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fgM9_0aC62TFs00

Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAVmS_0aC62TFs00

Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFXnI_0aC62TFs00

With mostly blues and oranges and a blend of rounded and straight edges, this light-filled living space feels balanced and cozy. Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jdWF_0aC62TFs00

A light pink kitchen? Sign me up. The gold under cabinet lining and opinionated, veiny marble are also nice touches. Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQ6v3_0aC62TFs00

Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrIF9_0aC62TFs00

The galley-style kitchen flows right into this oversized dining space. Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfPiU_0aC62TFs00

Photo: Megan Easterday, courtesy of Natalie Papier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFOh1_0aC62TFs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwPI9_0aC62TFs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBe3b_0aC62TFs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihxLP_0aC62TFs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elo4o_0aC62TFs00

This seating area is part of the owner’s suite. The commissioned mural by @swych19 is insanely cool. The local artist also painted the interior of Bardo [ full story here ]. It represents Papier’s move from Chicago to Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FACtq_0aC62TFs00

One of the most-used rooms in the house, the upstairs family room/media room is where the family chills, watches movies, plays games, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0go63Z_0aC62TFs00

Design team: Ashland Custom Homes ; Natalie Papier of Home Ec ; Mint Hill Cabinets ; Edge Co. Inc .

See all 2021 finalists .

Photos by Megan Easterday (courtesy of Natalie Papier) and Axios Charlotte.

The post Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
822
Followers
378
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Kitchen Design#Interior Design#Art Style#Style Inspiration#Family Style#Design Inspiration#Home Of The Year#The Redbud Group#Home Ec#Swych19#Ashland Custom Homes#Mint Hill Cabinets#Edge Co#Thrifted Finds#Funky Home#Vintage Furniture#Rainbow Stripes#Treasures#Neighborhood
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 30 things fun to do including yacht yoga and outdoor concerts

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway. One of Charlotte’s best-kept dining secrets, The Speedway Club is now offering limited seating for the general public Thursday-Saturday. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 to make reservations. FRIDAY, JUNE 11 88. Mostly cloudy. 54% chance of rain. Vintage Market Days […] The post Axios Weekender: 30 things fun to do including yacht yoga and outdoor concerts appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte restaurant owners say post-COVID recovery will take years

Right as COVID restrictions lifted, restaurant owners were hit with a new set of challenges that lengthened an already long road to recovery. Why it matters: The restaurant industry runs on thin margins. Even small disruptions can cause big issues. The pandemic was a major disruption. Now that restrictions are lifting, getting customers to restaurants […] The post Charlotte restaurant owners say post-COVID recovery will take years appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte restaurant group to open mid-century modern mountain lodge

This recently renovated mountain lodge is now booking for June 30 and beyond. What to expect: Skyline Lodge is a 40-room boutique hotel from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which also owns Charlotte’s O-Ku, Oak Steakhouse and Indaco. The 1930s-era inn, located three-plus hours west from Charlotte in Highlands, is the group’s first venture in […] The post Charlotte restaurant group to open mid-century modern mountain lodge appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Sukoshi will not reopen in Uptown post-pandemic

The fast-casual sushi restaurant was open for just as many months as it’s been closed during the pandemic: 16 months open, 16 months closed. After a long pandemic year, with little foot traffic in Uptown, Sukoshi will not reopen, an Indigo Road Hospitality Group representative confirmed with me late Monday. Flashback: Sukoshi opened in the Bank […] The post Sukoshi will not reopen in Uptown post-pandemic appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The unapologetically Black Durag Festival is back

The Durag Festival, an annual celebration of everything Black with a particular focus on hair and style, is back on this year. The outdoor festival, which started in 2018, will be held on Juneteenth with events at Camp North End and various locations around Charlotte. What to expect: This year organizers are promising the largest […] The post The unapologetically Black Durag Festival is back appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Weekday planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, JUNE 7 Eat Black Charlotte Week 1327 South Mint St. | June 4-12. | $35 | Details  Why you should go: Eat Black Charlotte Week (EATBLKCLT) is the time to explore pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus crafted by local Black-owned restaurants. The week closes Saturday with an event at Unknown Brewing Co. and 1501 […] The post Weekday planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Everything you need to know about Coin Bar, Charlotte’s only rooftop pool open to the public

Take a dip in the pool underneath Charlotte’s skyline at Coin Bar — the city’s only poolside bar and grill that’s open to the public. Located on a landing of the Omni Hotel, Coin Bar offers rare rooftop pool access to non-hotel guests on select days of the week the summertime. Here’s what to expect: […] The post Everything you need to know about Coin Bar, Charlotte’s only rooftop pool open to the public appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

5 underrated restaurants around South Boulevard

One of Charlottte’s busiest streets — saturated with places to eat, drink and shop — still has quite a few under-the-radar restaurants. The big picture: Because South Boulevard goes through South End, one of Charlotte’s most popular neighborhoods, we don’t think of it as a place with hidden gems. But if you go past some […] The post 5 underrated restaurants around South Boulevard appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RestaurantsPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Golden Cow Creamery now open in Uptown with Belgian waffles

The family-owned creamery, specializing in handcrafted ice cream, is set to open on Monday, June 7. Why it matters: Once open, Golden Cow will be the only stand-alone ice cream shop in Uptown. Soon those summer outings to Romare Bearden Park can end with a cone of Golden Cow’s salted oreo. Zoom out: The future of […] The post Golden Cow Creamery now open in Uptown with Belgian waffles appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Why Arrival is one of the most fascinating companies to plant roots in Charlotte

The British electric auto maker Arrival is using Charlotte as its new home base for reinventing how vehicle-making can be done quickly and sustainably. What’s happening: Arrival is in the midst of establishing a North American headquarters in Charlotte, an announcement the company made last fall. Arrival is also building its first two “microfactories” in […] The post Why Arrival is one of the most fascinating companies to plant roots in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 cool houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $440K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences (whether you’re buying or selling). Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 526 E. 9th St.: $391,000 Neighborhood: First Ward Realtor: Catherine Weide at The Redbud Group Features: Charming exterior, bright light-filled interior, fresh kitchen, tasteful upgrades. Specs: 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,350 square […] The post Hot homes: 5 cool houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $440K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

SkyCYCLE, Charlotte’s first outdoor cycling studio, set to open in Dilworth

A group of former Flywheel instructors is opening the first open-air cycling studio in Charlotte. SkyCYCLE will be on the rooftop of the Dilworth Crossing building on Park Road, next to the Food Lion on Park. Flashback: Amid pandemic shutdowns last year, Flywheel, the once-popular indoor cycling chain with a local studio in Cotswold, abruptly […] The post SkyCYCLE, Charlotte’s first outdoor cycling studio, set to open in Dilworth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte is the No. 1 destination for Gen-Z homebuyers on the East Coast

Gen-Z has entered the home-buying game, and they’re settling in Charlotte, according to Better data provided to Axios Charlotte. Why it matters: Charlotte’s good at attracting young people. It also offers a relatively affordable lifestyle (compared to larger cities) with job opportunities in major, high-paying industries like banking and tech. Credit Karma, Robinhood, Better and Microsoft […] The post Charlotte is the No. 1 destination for Gen-Z homebuyers on the East Coast appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 28 fun things to do this weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club. One of Charlotte’s best-kept dining secrets, The Speedway Club is now offering limited seating for the general public Thursday-Saturday. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 to make reservations. FRIDAY, JUNE 4 83. Isolated thunderstorms. 30% chance of rain. Pick up a donut (or a […] The post Axios Weekender: 28 fun things to do this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Monroe, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Monroe mansion with built-in wedding venue asks $1.8M

The historic home is 137 years old and has been an event space for the last 26 years. It’s listed at $1.8M. History: The Queen Anne-style home was built in 1884 for the Crow family, originally from Waxhaw. Three generations of Crows lived in the house, and threw many parties there. Venue: Cofield and Shirley […] The post Monroe mansion with built-in wedding venue asks $1.8M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

48 hours in Charlotte with YouTube trainer Sydney Cummings

This story is proudly presented by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority – our partner in exploring the Queen City. Snag some itinerary inspiration for exploring and supporting Charlotte’s local businesses here. Meet your tour guide Who: Sydney Cummings, A YouTube trainer and fitness personality with more than a million subscribers Neighborhood: Uptown What she loves about […] The post 48 hours in Charlotte with YouTube trainer Sydney Cummings appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Our 6 favorite things we ate in Charlotte this month

We at Axios Charlotte eat out at a lot — someone’s gotta take the photos for the ‘gram. From all those taste tests, we wanted to share the standout dishes we tried in May. Some are brand new menu items, others are long-standing classics. All are really darn good. Here’s our 6 favorite dishes from the […] The post Our 6 favorite things we ate in Charlotte this month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Best architecture: Old-world chateau in south Charlotte

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This French-inspired home features barreled brick ceilings, among other sophisticated architectural details. Meet this year’s finalist for best architecture. Style in 3 words: Eclectic, chic, modern. The house: This French […] The post Best architecture: Old-world chateau in south Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Best functional beauty: Black-and-white modern farmhouse

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This eclectic modern farmhouse borrows from multiple styles but still feels cohesive. Meet our pick for the best example of functional beauty. Style in 3 words: Romantic, warm, inviting. Who:The […] The post Best functional beauty: Black-and-white modern farmhouse appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Best renovation: Fourth Ward brick beauty

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. Traditional brick on the outside, modern glam on the inside, this Fourth Ward home is our pick for best renovation. Style in 3 words: Unique, urban, modern. Who: Lana and […] The post Best renovation: Fourth Ward brick beauty appeared first on Axios Charlotte.