Best design: Traditional Quail Hollow home
This white brick Georgian on Quail Hollow blends classic architecture with English cottage-inspired design elements. This is our pick for best design.
Style in 3 words: Classic, comfortable, welcoming.
The house: Overlooking the 15th hole on Quail Hollow, this house has 6 beds and 6.5 baths. With its location, this house is always on display, so exterior charm and landscaping was just as important as the interior design.
Features: This house has something for everyone — from a game room to a 6-bed bunk room in the basement for kids.
Entertaining: The main living floor was designed with entertaining in mind, with a formal dining room, bar, open kitchen and breakfast room, open living room and two loggias.
Staycation: When you walk into the main family living room, you get a view of the golf course through the accordion glass doors. The view combined with the design make it feel resort-like.
Design team: Bryan Gerrard of Gerrard Builders ; E. Frank Smith of Frank Smith Residential Design; Jolee Fennebresque of Fennebresque Interiors ; Laurie Durden Garden Design .
Photos by Dustin Peck, courtesy of Bryan Gerrard.
