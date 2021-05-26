Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axios Charlotte

Best design: Traditional Quail Hollow home

By Brianna Crane
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYmbq_0aC62Piy00

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

This white brick Georgian on Quail Hollow blends classic architecture with English cottage-inspired design elements. This is our pick for best design.

Style in 3 words: Classic, comfortable, welcoming.

The house: Overlooking the 15th hole on Quail Hollow, this house has 6 beds and 6.5 baths. With its location, this house is always on display, so exterior charm and landscaping was just as important as the interior design.

Features: This house has something for everyone — from a game room to a 6-bed bunk room in the basement for kids.

Entertaining: The main living floor was designed with entertaining in mind, with a formal dining room, bar, open kitchen and breakfast room, open living room and two loggias.

Staycation: When you walk into the main family living room, you get a view of the golf course through the accordion glass doors. The view combined with the design make it feel resort-like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjJG5_0aC62Piy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9FGK_0aC62Piy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZQu0_0aC62Piy00

Overlooking Quail Hollow, this indoor-outdoor living setup is stunning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LD9b7_0aC62Piy00

From the shape of the island to the marble range backsplash to the custom window treatments, this kitchen is beautiful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4DJq_0aC62Piy00

Wet bars are a big thing this year. And this one is sophisticated and well-accessorized with brass pulls and punchy blue light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIQKU_0aC62Piy00

A coffee bar garage is the luxury touch I didn’t know I needed on my dream home wish list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5lGV_0aC62Piy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cthSZ_0aC62Piy00

Builder Bryan Gerrard always knows how to make a powder rooms that pops. I love the details on the vanity drawers and tile and wallpaper choices here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhQoZ_0aC62Piy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kuyhj_0aC62Piy00

The pattern play in this room is perfection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GFvU_0aC62Piy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPNO8_0aC62Piy00

Cozy and sophisticated, I love the blend of wood tones, pattern, color, and art in this room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kvf7_0aC62Piy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNt6q_0aC62Piy00

Built-in bunk beds take any room to another level. I love how the shiplap is taken all around here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oi3Lh_0aC62Piy00

Outdoor entertaining is important in Charlotte, especially when your yard overlooks like most prestigious golf course in the city. This patio is certainly something to be proud of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZda3_0aC62Piy00

Design team: Bryan Gerrard of Gerrard Builders ; E. Frank Smith of Frank Smith Residential Design; Jolee Fennebresque of Fennebresque Interiors ; Laurie Durden Garden Design .

See all 2021 finalists .

Photos by Dustin Peck, courtesy of Bryan Gerrard.

The post Best design: Traditional Quail Hollow home appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
822
Followers
378
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Design Elements#Art Style#Architecture Design#Dining Room#Quail Hollow#Home Of The Year#The Redbud Group#Georgian#Fennebresque Interiors#Axios Charlotte#Best Design#Design Team#Open Living Room#Punchy Blue Light#Wood Tones#Built In Bunk Beds#Neighborhood#Perfection#Wet Bars
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 30 things fun to do including yacht yoga and outdoor concerts

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway. One of Charlotte’s best-kept dining secrets, The Speedway Club is now offering limited seating for the general public Thursday-Saturday. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 to make reservations. FRIDAY, JUNE 11 88. Mostly cloudy. 54% chance of rain. Vintage Market Days […] The post Axios Weekender: 30 things fun to do including yacht yoga and outdoor concerts appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte restaurant owners say post-COVID recovery will take years

Right as COVID restrictions lifted, restaurant owners were hit with a new set of challenges that lengthened an already long road to recovery. Why it matters: The restaurant industry runs on thin margins. Even small disruptions can cause big issues. The pandemic was a major disruption. Now that restrictions are lifting, getting customers to restaurants […] The post Charlotte restaurant owners say post-COVID recovery will take years appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Sukoshi will not reopen in Uptown post-pandemic

The fast-casual sushi restaurant was open for just as many months as it’s been closed during the pandemic: 16 months open, 16 months closed. After a long pandemic year, with little foot traffic in Uptown, Sukoshi will not reopen, an Indigo Road Hospitality Group representative confirmed with me late Monday. Flashback: Sukoshi opened in the Bank […] The post Sukoshi will not reopen in Uptown post-pandemic appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

New rooftop restaurant opening this summer by O-Ku chef

Mizu, a seafood restaurant, is slated to open this August atop SouthPark’s new Hyatt Centric hotel. It’ll be the fourth Charlotte restaurant from the Charleston, S.C.-based hospitality group, The Indigo Road. The big picture: Despite a pandemic, Indigo Road has doubled down on its hospitality presence in the Carolinas. In Charlotte, the group has three other […] The post New rooftop restaurant opening this summer by O-Ku chef appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 60 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Ready for a new gig? Here are 50 fresh job openings to check out. Marketing Analyst at vestique. Details. Property Manager at Northwood Office. Details. Spanish Healthcare Interpreter at Atrium Health. Details. Security Officer at Northwood Office. Details. Registered Nurse – Atrium Health South Park at Atrium Health. Details. Digital Marketing Manager at […] The post Hot jobs: 60 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Weekday planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, JUNE 7 Eat Black Charlotte Week 1327 South Mint St. | June 4-12. | $35 | Details  Why you should go: Eat Black Charlotte Week (EATBLKCLT) is the time to explore pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus crafted by local Black-owned restaurants. The week closes Saturday with an event at Unknown Brewing Co. and 1501 […] The post Weekday planner: 22 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The unapologetically Black Durag Festival is back

The Durag Festival, an annual celebration of everything Black with a particular focus on hair and style, is back on this year. The outdoor festival, which started in 2018, will be held on Juneteenth with events at Camp North End and various locations around Charlotte. What to expect: This year organizers are promising the largest […] The post The unapologetically Black Durag Festival is back appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Everything you need to know about Coin Bar, Charlotte’s only rooftop pool open to the public

Take a dip in the pool underneath Charlotte’s skyline at Coin Bar — the city’s only poolside bar and grill that’s open to the public. Located on a landing of the Omni Hotel, Coin Bar offers rare rooftop pool access to non-hotel guests on select days of the week the summertime. Here’s what to expect: […] The post Everything you need to know about Coin Bar, Charlotte’s only rooftop pool open to the public appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

5 underrated restaurants around South Boulevard

One of Charlottte’s busiest streets — saturated with places to eat, drink and shop — still has quite a few under-the-radar restaurants. The big picture: Because South Boulevard goes through South End, one of Charlotte’s most popular neighborhoods, we don’t think of it as a place with hidden gems. But if you go past some […] The post 5 underrated restaurants around South Boulevard appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 cool houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $440K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences (whether you’re buying or selling). Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 526 E. 9th St.: $391,000 Neighborhood: First Ward Realtor: Catherine Weide at The Redbud Group Features: Charming exterior, bright light-filled interior, fresh kitchen, tasteful upgrades. Specs: 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,350 square […] The post Hot homes: 5 cool houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $440K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte is the No. 1 destination for Gen-Z homebuyers on the East Coast

Gen-Z has entered the home-buying game, and they’re settling in Charlotte, according to Better data provided to Axios Charlotte. Why it matters: Charlotte’s good at attracting young people. It also offers a relatively affordable lifestyle (compared to larger cities) with job opportunities in major, high-paying industries like banking and tech. Credit Karma, Robinhood, Better and Microsoft […] The post Charlotte is the No. 1 destination for Gen-Z homebuyers on the East Coast appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Monroe, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Monroe mansion with built-in wedding venue asks $1.8M

The historic home is 137 years old and has been an event space for the last 26 years. It’s listed at $1.8M. History: The Queen Anne-style home was built in 1884 for the Crow family, originally from Waxhaw. Three generations of Crows lived in the house, and threw many parties there. Venue: Cofield and Shirley […] The post Monroe mansion with built-in wedding venue asks $1.8M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Best new build: Timeless Plaza home out of a fairytale

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This custom Cramer’s Pond abode has features classic Georgian design elements with a few modern twists, earning our pick for best new build. Style in 3 words: Timeless, gracious, enchanting. […] The post Best new build: Timeless Plaza home out of a fairytale appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. We toured Natalie Papier’s SouthPark home earlier this year, and it’s our pick for best use of color. Style in 3 words: Colorful, eclectic, art-filled. Who: Papier and her family […] The post Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

48 hours in Charlotte with YouTube trainer Sydney Cummings

This story is proudly presented by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority – our partner in exploring the Queen City. Snag some itinerary inspiration for exploring and supporting Charlotte’s local businesses here. Meet your tour guide Who: Sydney Cummings, A YouTube trainer and fitness personality with more than a million subscribers Neighborhood: Uptown What she loves about […] The post 48 hours in Charlotte with YouTube trainer Sydney Cummings appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Our 6 favorite things we ate in Charlotte this month

We at Axios Charlotte eat out at a lot — someone’s gotta take the photos for the ‘gram. From all those taste tests, we wanted to share the standout dishes we tried in May. Some are brand new menu items, others are long-standing classics. All are really darn good. Here’s our 6 favorite dishes from the […] The post Our 6 favorite things we ate in Charlotte this month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

2021 Home of the Year winner: Myers Park custom dream home

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. This year’s winner encapsulates what’s on our dream home wish list these days — space to comfortably gather, indoor-outdoor living areas, a walk-out basement with a home bar and game […] The post 2021 Home of the Year winner: Myers Park custom dream home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Best renovation: Fourth Ward brick beauty

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. Traditional brick on the outside, modern glam on the inside, this Fourth Ward home is our pick for best renovation. Style in 3 words: Unique, urban, modern. Who: Lana and […] The post Best renovation: Fourth Ward brick beauty appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer

After a series of wildly popular cheesesteak pop-ups, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Pecan Avenue this summer. Why it matters: Cheat’s checks all the boxes a good Philly cheesesteak should, and boy is the demand there. Each one of the pop-ups since they started in October have sold out. Location: The brick-and-mortar […] The post Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Summer bucket list 2021: 30 things to do this summer

It’s going to be the best summer ever. Vaccines are widely available. COVID-related restrictions are no more. Concerts are back. We can travel again. Everywhere you turn, the sun is peeking out from the clouds, and we’re ready for our shot girl — or guy — summer. Here are 30 activities to add to your summer […] The post Summer bucket list 2021: 30 things to do this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.