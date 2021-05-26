Best design: Traditional Quail Hollow home

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

This white brick Georgian on Quail Hollow blends classic architecture with English cottage-inspired design elements. This is our pick for best design.

Style in 3 words: Classic, comfortable, welcoming.

The house: Overlooking the 15th hole on Quail Hollow, this house has 6 beds and 6.5 baths. With its location, this house is always on display, so exterior charm and landscaping was just as important as the interior design.

Features: This house has something for everyone — from a game room to a 6-bed bunk room in the basement for kids.

Entertaining: The main living floor was designed with entertaining in mind, with a formal dining room, bar, open kitchen and breakfast room, open living room and two loggias.

Staycation: When you walk into the main family living room, you get a view of the golf course through the accordion glass doors. The view combined with the design make it feel resort-like.

Design team: Bryan Gerrard of Gerrard Builders ; E. Frank Smith of Frank Smith Residential Design; Jolee Fennebresque of Fennebresque Interiors ; Laurie Durden Garden Design .

Photos by Dustin Peck, courtesy of Bryan Gerrard.

