2021 Home of the Year winner: Myers Park custom dream home

This year’s winner encapsulates what’s on our dream home wish list these days — space to comfortably gather, indoor-outdoor living areas, a walk-out basement with a home bar and game table.

It serves its family well in this moment, with incredibly creative solutions and style that we’ll be admiring for a long, long time.

Who: Lindsay Edgerton and her now-husband Brandon moved to Charlotte after college. They met living in the same apartment complex in 2007, got married in 2011, and now have three kids. They bought the lot for their new house in summer 2019 and have been working on it ever since.

The house: The newly built, fully custom Myers Park home is 5,663 square feet with 5 beds and 5.5 baths. Maggie Crandall of Crandall Haus led the design, from exterior paint colors to throw pillows to tile selection. “I always say ‘This is Maggie’s house, we just live in it!'” Lindsay says. “She was a part of every detail and design of the entire space.”

MVP construction built the home, and Mermans Architecture & Design created the plans.

Style: The home has a relaxed modern style. It strikes a balance between grand luxury (like the two-story entry) and warmth. With three kids and a love for entertaining, it was important for the house to be comfortable and inviting.

Lindsay says there are many things they appreciate about the house, and their “dream team” crew that pulled it together. But the light-filled, clean entry archway and open stacked staircase with the glass-walled wine room truly reflect the vibe of the home.

Kitchen love: As a designer, Crandall said the kitchen is the room she’s most proud of. “The kitchen was the first space that we designed and the rest of the home fell into place from there,” she said.

From the large hardware and cabinet details to the oversized island and lighting to more subtle elements, like the plaster wall behind the range, a lot of thought and detail went into this space.

Best spot: The most-used spot in the house is the main floor patio, which has LaCantina sliding doors that disappear into the wall and create an open indoor-outdoor living setup. The space has its own dining table and large sectional and completely opens to the kitchen, dining and living areas.

If I were to build a custom luxury home, this would be on the top of my wish list. The fireplace, cool wood ceiling (with a fan!) and generous seating make it the ideal entertaining spot year-round.

Walk-out basement: The Edgertons love to host, so have having multiple entertainment spaces, an open floor plan and a walk-out basement were key. The basement features a full bar; a living room with deep, comfy lounge seating; and a game table with two swinging chairs. The room’s herringbone-patterned flooring, oversized light fixtures and textured wood accent wall help strike a balance between playful and sophisticated.

Making sure the basement felt distinctly relaxed while honoring the refinement seen throughout the upper levels was one of the biggest challenges in designing this house, Crandall says. (My thought bubble: She nailed it.)

Here’s a look around the rest of the house.

Here’s a quick video

Photos by Christina Hussey , courtesy of Maggie Crandall.

The post 2021 Home of the Year winner: Myers Park custom dream home appeared first on Axios Charlotte .