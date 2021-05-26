Cancel
Charlotte, NC

2021 Home of the Year winner: Myers Park custom dream home

By Brianna Crane
Axios Charlotte
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pg2nN_0aC62O5T00

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences.

This year’s winner encapsulates what’s on our dream home wish list these days — space to comfortably gather, indoor-outdoor living areas, a walk-out basement with a home bar and game table.

It serves its family well in this moment, with incredibly creative solutions and style that we’ll be admiring for a long, long time.

Who: Lindsay Edgerton and her now-husband Brandon moved to Charlotte after college. They met living in the same apartment complex in 2007, got married in 2011, and now have three kids. They bought the lot for their new house in summer 2019 and have been working on it ever since.

The house: The newly built, fully custom Myers Park home is 5,663 square feet with 5 beds and 5.5 baths. Maggie Crandall of Crandall Haus led the design, from exterior paint colors to throw pillows to tile selection. “I always say ‘This is Maggie’s house, we just live in it!'” Lindsay says. “She was a part of every detail and design of the entire space.”

  • MVP construction built the home, and Mermans Architecture & Design created the plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCBKa_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpRwe_0aC62O5T00

The entry always sets the tone for the home. In this one, you’re welcomed with a two-story curved ceiling, and chic contrasting materials. There are two funky light fixtures that add flare without stealing the show.

Style: The home has a relaxed modern style. It strikes a balance between grand luxury (like the two-story entry) and warmth. With three kids and a love for entertaining, it was important for the house to be comfortable and inviting.

  • Lindsay says there are many things they appreciate about the house, and their “dream team” crew that pulled it together. But the light-filled, clean entry archway and open stacked staircase with the glass-walled wine room truly reflect the vibe of the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNWuA_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqHq9_0aC62O5T00

You’ll notice all the furniture is slightly structured and neutral. They’re also deep and plush to create a tailored but homey look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDrdU_0aC62O5T00

There isn’t much color in this house, but with mix of shapes, patterns and textures you don’t even miss it. There’s tons of visual interest in every room.

Kitchen love: As a designer, Crandall said the kitchen is the room she’s most proud of. “The kitchen was the first space that we designed and the rest of the home fell into place from there,” she said.

  • From the large hardware and cabinet details to the oversized island and lighting to more subtle elements, like the plaster wall behind the range, a lot of thought and detail went into this space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaVgg_0aC62O5T00

The kitchen is stunning. I love the windows, giant island, and the wall of hidden storage/paneled appliances that match the lower cabinets. I also love the way the counters continue up the wall to create a seamless backsplash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lt5d6_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AP039_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42InJ7_0aC62O5T00

The drop zone is a small but mighty space. It has tons of extra storage with custom built-ins and a bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T45oh_0aC62O5T00

The dining room is open to the living and kitchen area but is defined by architectural details on the ceiling. It also has a fabulous wet bar with French bistro shelving.

Best spot: The most-used spot in the house is the main floor patio, which has LaCantina sliding doors that disappear into the wall and create an open indoor-outdoor living setup. The space has its own dining table and large sectional and completely opens to the kitchen, dining and living areas.

  • If I were to build a custom luxury home, this would be on the top of my wish list. The fireplace, cool wood ceiling (with a fan!) and generous seating make it the ideal entertaining spot year-round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGkFi_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM0Tq_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4OQO_0aC62O5T00

Walk-out basement: The Edgertons love to host, so have having multiple entertainment spaces, an open floor plan and a walk-out basement were key. The basement features a full bar; a living room with deep, comfy lounge seating; and a game table with two swinging chairs. The room’s herringbone-patterned flooring, oversized light fixtures and textured wood accent wall help strike a balance between playful and sophisticated.

  • Making sure the basement felt distinctly relaxed while honoring the refinement seen throughout the upper levels was one of the biggest challenges in designing this house, Crandall says. (My thought bubble: She nailed it.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5f5e_0aC62O5T00

The basement has a similar layout to the main floor with three distinct interior spaces (living room/TV, bar, game area) and an outdoor living room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050WY2_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLF6X_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Wenf_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aC1ij_0aC62O5T00

The basement functions very playfully but was designed with the same stylish detail as the main floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUpGb_0aC62O5T00

Tucked under the stairs, this wine room catches your eye immediately entering the basement.

Here’s a look around the rest of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2Smd_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157WLt_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grotR_0aC62O5T00

The home office is painted dark green with built-ins, a fun light fixture, and a classic burl wood desk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WovIh_0aC62O5T00

The primary bedroom is a dreamy oasis, featuring a cozy nook, pitched ceilings, and a spa-like bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARqcQ_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJ23L_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31URXi_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCeJU_0aC62O5T00

Bunk beds are always cool but these built-ins are punctuated with geometric black wallpaper for an extra cool flare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzrHx_0aC62O5T00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xou6M_0aC62O5T00

Here’s a quick video

See all 2021 finalists .

Photos by Christina Hussey , courtesy of Maggie Crandall.

The post 2021 Home of the Year winner: Myers Park custom dream home appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

