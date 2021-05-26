Best functional beauty: Black-and-white modern farmhouse

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

This eclectic modern farmhouse borrows from multiple styles but still feels cohesive. Meet our pick for the best example of functional beauty.

Style in 3 words: Romantic, warm, inviting.

Who: The homeowners, the Taylor family, also own the residential design build firm THR Design Build behind this house.

The house: The house is 4,614 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The Taylors didn’t want to compromise between beauty and function, so they designed spaces like the laundry room, mudroom and pantry with just as much thought as the rest of the house (and gave those spaces more square footage).

Design: It has a comfortable and warm aesthetic, that draws on both traditional and modern elements that keep the space feeling elegant without feeling stuffy. There are clean lines, but also rounded corners and arched openings. There’s a lot of texture, but it doesn’t feel cluttered or overwhelming.

They went with neutral colors to create a comfortable vibe and the large windows to let light pour in.

Inspiration: The Taylors drew inspiration from the wooded setting and past design projects. “We took more risks than usual to create thoughtful spaces for everyone in the house, including our two young boys and our animals. It truly became our peaceful retreat this past year.”

Best rooms: The main living area — great room, kitchen, and dining room — are the core of the home, highlighted by a dramatic black cathedral ceiling. And each corner of that space leads to another part of the house to create a balance of privacy and connectedness.

Design team: THR Design Build ; Beth Barden at Design Post Interiors ; G&G Landscaping.

Exterior photos by Joe Purvis and interior photos by Laura Sumrak , courtesy of THR Design Build.

