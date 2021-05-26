Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Best functional beauty: Black-and-white modern farmhouse

By Brianna Crane
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5eD6_0aC62MK100

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

This eclectic modern farmhouse borrows from multiple styles but still feels cohesive. Meet our pick for the best example of functional beauty.

Style in 3 words: Romantic, warm, inviting.

Who: The homeowners, the Taylor family, also own the residential design build firm THR Design Build behind this house.

The house: The house is 4,614 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The Taylors didn’t want to compromise between beauty and function, so they designed spaces like the laundry room, mudroom and pantry with just as much thought as the rest of the house (and gave those spaces more square footage).

Design: It has a comfortable and warm aesthetic, that draws on both traditional and modern elements that keep the space feeling elegant without feeling stuffy. There are clean lines, but also rounded corners and arched openings. There’s a lot of texture, but it doesn’t feel cluttered or overwhelming.

  • They went with neutral colors to create a comfortable vibe and the large windows to let light pour in.

Inspiration: The Taylors drew inspiration from the wooded setting and past design projects. “We took more risks than usual to create thoughtful spaces for everyone in the house, including our two young boys and our animals. It truly became our peaceful retreat this past year.”

Best rooms: The main living area — great room, kitchen, and dining room — are the core of the home, highlighted by a dramatic black cathedral ceiling. And each corner of that space leads to another part of the house to create a balance of privacy and connectedness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dNjJ_0aC62MK100

The exterior of the home feels like a blend of a modern farmhouse and an oversized bungalow. The black, warm wood and stone work well together. By Joe Purvis, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RhFG_0aC62MK100

The hub of the house is under this gorgeous, dramatic cathedral ceiling. By Laura Sumrak, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zR4kR_0aC62MK100

By Laura Sumrak, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyYtd_0aC62MK100

I love how sleek the kitchen looks and how the panel-front appliances and cabinets flanking the range create a seamless look (and hide some of the practical kitchen items). By Laura Sumrak, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xt2yF_0aC62MK100

By Laura Sumrak, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHpXE_0aC62MK100

This wet bar and wine fridge were made for entertaining. By Laura Sumrak, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgU1B_0aC62MK100

I think I’d be more likely to fold my laundry if I had a cool room like this. By Laura Sumrak, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeoUb_0aC62MK100

A pool and spa, fireplace and outdoor kitchen make this backyard a dreamy oasis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZJQq_0aC62MK100

By Joe Purvis, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Apaq_0aC62MK100

By Joe Purvis, courtesy of THR Design Build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQfJt_0aC62MK100

By Joe Purvis, courtesy of THR Design Build.

Design team: THR Design Build ; Beth Barden at Design Post Interiors ; G&G Landscaping.

See all 2021 finalists .

Exterior photos by Joe Purvis and interior photos by Laura Sumrak , courtesy of THR Design Build.

The post Best functional beauty: Black-and-white modern farmhouse appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
IN THIS ARTICLE
