Best architecture: Old-world chateau in south Charlotte
This French-inspired home features barreled brick ceilings, among other sophisticated architectural details. Meet this year’s finalist for best architecture.
Style in 3 words: Eclectic, chic, modern.
The house: This French chateau, located near Carmel Country Club, is approximately 8,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths and 2 half baths.
Design: The authenticity of old-world architecture blended with modern day amenities and style are a stunning combination. This home is draped in elegance with a casual edgy flair.
Best room: The best room in the house is the kitchen because it is just as stylish as it is functional. With its stunning barreled brick ceiling and the custom hand-made island, no detail was left unimagined. It also boasts a well-appointed secondary prep kitchen, making this space an absolute dream for cooking and entertaining.
Bonus: This home also features a 700-square-foot golf simulator room with state-of-the-art technology.
Design team: Arcadia Homes, Inc. ; Smith Slovik Residential Design ; Lucy & Company .
Photos by Loli Photography, courtesy of Arcadia Homes.
