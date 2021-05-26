Best architecture: Old-world chateau in south Charlotte

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood .

This French-inspired home features barreled brick ceilings, among other sophisticated architectural details. Meet this year’s finalist for best architecture.

Style in 3 words: Eclectic, chic, modern.

The house: This French chateau, located near Carmel Country Club, is approximately 8,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths and 2 half baths.

Design: The authenticity of old-world architecture blended with modern day amenities and style are a stunning combination. This home is draped in elegance with a casual edgy flair.

Best room: The best room in the house is the kitchen because it is just as stylish as it is functional. With its stunning barreled brick ceiling and the custom hand-made island, no detail was left unimagined. It also boasts a well-appointed secondary prep kitchen, making this space an absolute dream for cooking and entertaining.

Bonus: This home also features a 700-square-foot golf simulator room with state-of-the-art technology.

Design team: Arcadia Homes, Inc. ; Smith Slovik Residential Design ; Lucy & Company .

Photos by Loli Photography, courtesy of Arcadia Homes.

