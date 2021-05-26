Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Best architecture: Old-world chateau in south Charlotte

By Brianna Crane
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 15 days ago
This French-inspired home features barreled brick ceilings, among other sophisticated architectural details. Meet this year’s finalist for best architecture.

Style in 3 words: Eclectic, chic, modern.

The house: This French chateau, located near Carmel Country Club, is approximately 8,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths and 2 half baths.

Design: The authenticity of old-world architecture blended with modern day amenities and style are a stunning combination. This home is draped in elegance with a casual edgy flair.

Best room: The best room in the house is the kitchen because it is just as stylish as it is functional. With its stunning barreled brick ceiling and the custom hand-made island, no detail was left unimagined. It also boasts a well-appointed secondary prep kitchen, making this space an absolute dream for cooking and entertaining.

Bonus: This home also features a 700-square-foot golf simulator room with state-of-the-art technology.

The shape of the ceiling, stone accent wall and herringbone floors in the entry are just the beginning of beauty in this house.

I love how the staircase’s curves soften and compliment the edgy chandelier.

The barreled ceiling, exposed beams, arches and stone walls create so much architectural interest in the main living area. But the muted colors keep it from being overwhelming.

Interesting ceiling lines, an over-sized headboard, and fun light fixtures pack a lot of power in this primary suite.

Design team: Arcadia Homes, Inc. ; Smith Slovik Residential Design ; Lucy & Company .

See all 2021 finalists .

Photos by Loli Photography, courtesy of Arcadia Homes.

