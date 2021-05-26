Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sam Darnold’s ‘style of ball’ may doom Carolina Panthers

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYMMb_0aC62KYZ00

The Carolina Panthers are banking on Sam Darnold to take them from a promising young team to a legitimate playoff contender in 2021, but the young quarterback’s approach to his new team is cause for concern.

Speaking about his second chance at NFL life after flaming out amid awful circumstances with the New York Jets, Darnold suggested he’ll maintain the traits that have gotten him to this point on the gridiron, per NFL.com’s Nick Shook:

“[I’ll] continue to play my game. When you get out on the field, you’ve got to have a flow. You can’t be thinking about doing something a different way. I’ve got to play my style of ball. That’s why they brought me here, play my style of ball and make plays the way I do.”

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold is an excellent athlete with above-average arm strength and a knack for making plays off-schedule. However, the 23-year-old couldn’t produce enough magic to overcome adversity with the Jets, and is entering an entirely new set of circumstances in Charlotte.

It’s not taking anything out of context to infer that, for better or worse, Darnold seems content to keep doing what he did in New York, counting on a far superior Panthers supporting cast to help him out.

Being that self-assured after a bad stint with Gang Green is an admirable trait that could help Darnold rebound. On the other hand, though, this approach may well doom Carolina’s 2021 season and the young QB’s career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvSDT_0aC62KYZ00 Also Read:
Panthers coach endorses Sam Darnold after passing on draft QBs

Sam Darnold’s typical style doesn’t translate to long-term success

  • Sam Darnold stats: 59.8% completion rate, 6.6 yards per attempt, 45 touchdowns, 39 interceptions, 78.6 passer rating, 20 fumbles, 98 sacks taken in 38 NFL starts

Because Darnold likes to bail from the pocket, make plays out of the structure of the offense and attempt throws that are a high degree of difficulty, his mechanics are inconsistent. Thus, he lacks consistency on touch passes, is scattershot with his accuracy and he puts the ball in harm’s way far too often.

The system that Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady runs is reliant on timing, scanning the field to make full-progression reads and maximizing the immense skill position talent Carolina has. This worked wonders when Brady was the passing game coordinator at LSU, ultimately elevating Joe Burrow to become the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020.

Burrow is way more advanced at reading defenses, making pre-snap adjustments and is a far superior decision-maker than Darnold, even though he lags behind in NFL experience by multiple seasons.

There’s no question Darnold has a higher ceiling and the better ability to make big plays downfield than his Panthers predecessor, Teddy Bridgewater . Having said that, Bridgewater played smart enough to keep Carolina in almost every game last season, as eight of the team’s 11 losses were by one possession.

Can Sam Darnold fix his flaws to shine in Carolina?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8Llh_0aC62KYZ00
Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (left) defends during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the multi-million dollar question, because the good plays Darnold does make do stand out. Alas, he makes too many boneheaded decisions. What’s more discouraging is that Darnold struggled with turnovers in college at USC, and hasn’t shown any signs that he’s going to stop giving the ball away since arriving in the NFL.

The best thing that Brady can do is create easy throws for Darnold, which should be quite easy. All-world tailback Christian McCaffrey, provided he stays healthy, can put up 100 receptions in a season, especially with a 17th game added to the schedule.

Combine McCaffrey’s unique receiving ability with the likes of DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. at wide receiver, and the Panthers have a formidable set of weapons on paper.

Unfortunately, Carolina’s offensive line continues to be a huge question mark, which limits McCaffrey’s rushing upside and Darnold’s ability to be consistent. Bad pass protection derailed Darnold’s hopes of thriving with the Jets, and only exacerbated his unsavory habits to the point where he’d frequently bail even when the pocket was clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADNWB_0aC62KYZ00 Also Read:
Teddy Bridgewater’s criticism should alarm Sam Darnold fans

The Panthers may see their fair share of shootouts, too, because of their youth on defense. That only puts more pressure on Darnold and decreases his margin for error when his innate style is to press. His temptation to make the big play will linger.

Darnold has a golden opportunity to reinvent himself, build on his strengths and address his weaknesses in a much more conducive environment to improve than he had in New York.

It’s just unclear whether he’ll be able to get out of his own way in the end, and prove enough in one season for Carolina to stick with him. Chances are, if old habits die hard with Darnold, he may not get another shot as a starter beyond 2021.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#American Football#Quarterback#Pass Defense#Lsu#Left Field#The Carolina Panthers#Nfl Com#Gang Green#Buffalo Bills#Bills Stadium#Usc#New York Jets#Milwaukee Bucks#Sam Darnold Fans#Ball#Doom#Turnovers#Reading Defenses#Contender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLabc11.com

Teddy Bridgewater criticizes how Carolina Panthers practiced last season

Former Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday questioned how the Panthers practiced in two critical areas that played a part in the organization moving on from him after the first year of a three-year contract. "I'll just say this, for Joe Brady's growth they'll have to practice different things in...
NFLESPN

2021 NFL schedule winners, best matchups, win total predictions: Experts make their picks

The 2021 NFL schedule is out, and the regular season will begin with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9. Week 1 also features a meeting of AFC powerhouses in the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints beginning their post-Drew Brees era at the Green Bay Packers and new Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold facing his old New York Jets team. And the opening Monday Night Football game will see the Baltimore Ravens visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFLWbt.com

Carolina Panthers release 2021 schedule

The NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night. No real surprises on how the games were lined up throughout the season. The Carolina Panthers open the regular season at home on Sept. 12 against the New York Jets. A week one feature with Sam Darnold facing his former team. All before welcoming the New Orleans Saints into Bank of America Stadium the following week for their first NFC South match-up.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts plan to host Panthers for joint training camp practices

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to host the Carolina Panthers for joint training camp practices ahead of their preseason game in 2021, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. The plans aren’t locked in yet as teams navigate another offseason of COVID-19, but the Colts are hoping to get a normal training camp back by the time August rolls around. The Colts released their preseason opponents on Wednesday.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Daviyon Nixon agrees to four-year contract with Carolina Panthers

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, former Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has agreed to a four-year contract with the franchise. On Thursday, Carolina announced that Nixon is the second-member of its 11-man draft class to agree to terms. Nixon...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 upcoming Panthers free agents who may not be back in 2022

Which Carolina Panthers players who are free agents next year may not be back with the team in 2022?. It’s never too early to start looking ahead at what could be to come for the Carolina Panthers in the not-too-distant future. Free agency is always at the back of a team’s mind no matter what time of year it is, so those in power will already be examining the potential ramifications of current members of the roster who are out of contract next spring.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Who is Delano Hill and how can he help the Panthers in 2021?

The Carolina Panthers picked up another safety to boost their depth, but how could Delano Hill help the team if he makes the roster in 2021?. It was surprising that the Carolina Panthers did not address their obvious need for safety help during the 2021 NFL Draft. They came away from the three-day selection process with 11 picks thanks to some expert maneuvering from general manager Scott Fitterer, but they didn’t end up taking any of the college prospects available.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Panthers Sign Fifth-Round DT Daviyon Nixon

The Panthers announced Thursday they have signed fifth-round DT Daviyon Nixon. Nixon is the second member of Carolina’s 11-player draft class to sign. The full list includes:. Round Player Pos. Note. 1 Jaycee Horn CB. 2 Terrace Marshall WR. 3 Brady Christensen OT. 3 Tommy Tremble TE. 4 Chuba Hubbard...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Carolina Panthers reveal jersey numbers for team's rookies from SEC schools

The Carolina Panthers went heavy on SEC players in the 2021 NFL Draft. Considering the level of success these players achieved playing in the toughest conference in college football, that move is likely going to pay off for the Panthers. Following these selections, we now know the jersey numbers for...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Carolina Panthers Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Every Game By Difficulty

The Carolina Panthers schedule is set for 2021, which means it’s time for a schedule breakdown. The Panthers ended the 2020 season with a 5-11 record in year one of the Matt Rhule era. A season full of promise faded down the stretch as Carolina started 3-2 and then only won two of their final 11 games.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Teddy Bridgewater opens up on split with Panthers, voices concerns over team's practice habits

Former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will have another new home in the NFL for 2021, as the signal-caller was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason. Bridgewater had only spent one season with the franchise before the decision was made to ship him to Denver, and while that was shorter than expected after the team signed him to a multi-year deal last offseason, the former first-round draft pick was quick to own his two perfect rather than put any blame on the franchise when he finally opened up about his departure earlier in the week.
NFLenquirerjournal.com

Panthers QB Darnold will face former team in season opener

The Carolina Panthers will open the 2021 season at home against the New York Jets on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. The matchup will pit new Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold against his former team — the Jets drafted Darnold No. 3 overall and he was a three-year starter in New York before being traded to Carolina in the offseason.
NFLchatsports.com

5 Panthers players who need to step up in Year 2 with the team

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Troy Pride Jr. Which Carolina Panthers need to step up their level of production during their second season as part of the organization in 2021?. The Carolina Panthers head into a crucial period of OTAs and training camp in the weeks and months ahead with...
NFLnsjonline.com

Plenty of reunion games on Panthers 2021 schedule

The Carolina Panthers will play their first 17-game regular season schedule in the 2021 season, and it includes plenty of reunion games. The Panthers open the year with a game against their new quarterback’s old team, then face their old quarterback and coach in a three-week November stretch. The team...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Carolina Panthers sign free-agent safety Delano Hill

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers are signing free-agent safety Lano Hill, a former third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of Michigan. Hill is set to enter his fifth professional season in 2021. In four seasons and 42 career games with Seattle, Hill has totaled 64 tackles,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 early free agents on offense for the Panthers to target in 2022

Which free agents out of contract in 2022 could the Carolina Panthers potentially target next year?. The Carolina Panthers are set to have more money available to sign free agents in 2022 in a bid to get them into Super Bowl contention. This might appear some way off just yet for a young and developing roster, but if they can continue to make strides in the second year of Matt Rhule’s stint as head coach it is going to make them an attractive proposition for veteran players looking for an exciting project as their next challenge.