Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Here's why everyone thinks an Eminem and Post Malone collab is coming

By Marni Zipper
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, potentially an Eminem and Post Malone collab could be around the corner. Over the weekend famed videographer and director, Cole Bennett, who has worked with Eminem in the past, and other stars like JUICE WRLD, posted something on his Instagram Story that had fans buzzing. In the image, caught...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Cole Bennett
Person
Post Malone
Person
Juice Wrld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Story#Southpawers#Posty Fest#M M#Hiphopdx#Malone Collab#Eminem Fansite#Stars#Slim Shady#Book#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHipHopDX.com

Eminem's 'Killer (Remix)' Featuring Cordae + Jack Harlow Is Here

At this point, Eminem is like Hip Hop’s Energizer Bunny — he just keeps going and going. As rumors of a possible collaboration between Slim Shady and Post Malone continue to surface, the diamond-selling MC has returned with an announcement regarding even more music. On Thursday (May 27), Eminem sent...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

KXNG Crooked Keeps Fans Guessing About Eminem Collab

KXNG Crooked is at the top of his game, and many fans have been excited to see what the formidable lyricist brings to the table for his next solo album. Given his place in Eminem's inner circle, we've been treated to several recent collaborations in Music To Be Murdered By standout "I Will," the Family Bviness anthems "Skip This Ad" and "Liquor Store Church," and Crook's own "Hot Sauce."
Worldmelodyinter.com

That Buju and Jae5 Collab Is Coming, Here’s Why You Should Be Excited

Nigerian singer, Buju is excited about his upcoming collab with Jae5, and we have reasons to show you why you should be too. Buju shared an update on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the 2nd of June 2021. He said that the music he created with Jae5 was a “madness” and wishes everyone could hear it now. Then, he thanked his fans for their support and making it happen, then shared screenshots from his DM with the UK-based producer. He wrote;
Worldmelodyinter.com

Fans Engineer Buju and Jae5 Collab on Twitter, Here’s How

Fans on Twitter have brought to life a collab between Buju and Jae5 from Twitter and we have the details of how that went down. The collab was created by fans on Twitter on Tuesday, the 1st of June 2021. Jae5 had sent out a tweet announcing that he had arrived in Nigeria. In the next tweet, he asked for what artists to feature as he’s in town. He wrote;
BusinessBevNET.com

Post Malone Is Monster Energy’s New Global Brand Ambassador

Monster Energy is giving 10 lucky grand prize winners an exclusive virtual fan experience with Post Malone and 15 first prize winners the new Xbox Series X console. Entries may be submitted now through August 31, 2021 by uploading Monster Energy receipts to MonsterEnergy2021.com or texting it with keyword “Monster” to 811811.
Musicmelodyinter.com

We Might Be Getting A Wande Coal And Don Jazzy Collab, Here’s Why

Wande Coal and Don Jazzy are back in the studio, probably making music and there’s a video of this encounter that will make music lovers very excited. Don Jazzy posted this video of himself and Wande Coal back in the studio via his Instagram page on Sunday, the 30th of May 2021. In the video, they are seen having a good time during what looks like a studio session. Don Jazzy hails Wande Coal calling him “Black Diamond” while the singer reciprocated with “Don Baba Genius!“. Don Jazzy wrote on the Instagram post, “
EntertainmentBillboard

Post Malone Launches New Sweepstakes With Monster Energy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Post Malone is officially Monster Energy's new brand ambassador, and the duo teamed up on Thursday (May 13) to launch a fun sweepstakes. The popular energy drink is giving...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Some BTS Fans Are Disappointed With The McDonald's Collab

Last month, BTS and McDonald's announced that they would collaborate to release a special BTS meal worldwide. The meal, as Chew Boom reported, would allow fans to eat the South Korean boyband's favorite order of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, medium fries, a medium Coke, and, most excitingly, Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces that have never been sold in the United States.
Musicwivk.com

Dustin Lynch Was Thinking ‘Bout a Collab Moment with MacKenzie Porter

Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter are climbing the country music airplay chart with their duet “Thinking ‘Bout You.”. Talking about the song, Dustin says “So I wrote ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ because for years I’ve been wanting to have a collab moment. I just love the history that collabs have in country music and this specific way we got into making this feel natural with a guy and a girl singing on a song was me and my song writer buddies said ‘Hey, let’s make it about a phone conversation of two people reconnecting.'”
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
MusicElite Daily

OMG, ARMYs Think They Found The Song BTS And Coldplay Collabed On

Ever since BTS covered Coldplay's "Fix You" during their Feb. 23 appearance on MTV Unplugged, fans have been hoping the two world-famous groups would collaborate together someday. Now, thanks to a few clues on social media, they're convinced it's officially happening. So, are BTS and Coldplay collaborating on a song for real? Let's look at the facts.