Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International Group Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Tmus#Us News#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Tmus#T Mobile Us Inc#Credit Agricole S A#Tci Wealth Advisors Inc#Assetmark Inc#First Bank Trust#Atwood Palmer Inc#Cmo Matthew A Staneff#Ubs Group#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs Group#Marketbeat Com#T Mobile Us Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $40,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.25 at National Bank Financial

Several other analysts have also commented on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

1,192,916 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,192,916 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.32% of Fossil Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketscom-unik.info

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $89.22 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $896,625.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $311,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired...