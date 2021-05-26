T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.