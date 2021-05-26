Vax-a-Million: Is it worth it?

Ohio started a growing trend of offering a chance of one million dollars or free scholarships for people who have gotten their COVID vaccine. Since Ohio announced the Vax-A-Million giveaway on May 13th, other states have picked up the idea and ran with it. New York, Colorado, Maryland, and Oregon have announced their own lotteries for cash prizes and California topped everyone by announcing they will be giving away 10 $1.5 million-dollar prizes to vaccinated resides next month. Governor Mike DeWine says over the last 15 months governors across the country have been talking to one another to find out what is working and not working in their state during the pandemic. DeWine wasn’t surprised when others came calling after Ohio saw a 24% increase of people getting their shots after announcing the Vax-A-Million program.