Vax-a-Million: Is it worth it?

By Rob Moore
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 15 days ago
Last weekend, the Ohio Capital Journal reported that a state representative is considering introducing legislation to halt the “Vax-a-Million” campaign, a public outreach campaign that is famously giving $1 million to five Ohioans who have been vaccinated and registered for the program. The Journal has also covered the consternation with...

Related
Ohio StatePosted by
TiffinOhio.net

In Ohio and U.S., vaccine coverage lags in rural areas

In Vinton County, Ohio’s smallest by population, about 29% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, compared to about 43% statewide. Just 32% of the all-ages population in Ohio’s 15 least populous counties are vaccinated, on average, according to an analysis of data from the Ohio Department of Health. This trails both the statewide and national average (about 48%), adding another piece to a vexing puzzle of vaccine hesitancy.
Shelby County, OHSidney Daily News

Registration continues for Vax-A-Million drawings

SIDNEY – Ohio Vax-A-Million is a public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans 18 years of age and older who have received at least their...
Lotterytennesseestar.com

Vax-a-Million Sees Pushback Despite Jump in Vaccinations

Ohio has continued to see an increase in vaccination rates across all age groups following the announcement of the Vax-a-Million program, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said this week. Compared to rates from May 7 through May 12, vaccinations among those ages 16 and 17 increased 94 percent during May 14 to May 19, DeWine said. Across the same time frame, those ages 18 and 19 saw a 46 percent increase and those ages 20 to 49 saw a 55 percent increase.
Union County, OHJournal-News

Vax-a-Million winner: It’s about getting the vaccine

A Union County man who won $1 million as part of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million campaign said while the money is the “extra icing on top” the real prize is getting vaccinated. “More importantly I think it’s about getting vaccine,” said Mark Cline. “I hope everyone makes the decision to get it.”
LotteryKPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Vax-a-million lottery not spurring vaccinations growth

(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars, college scholarships and other cash and prize incentives may not be enough to encourage more people around the country to get the COVID-19 vaccination, at least if numbers in Ohio are any indication. The Associated Press reported the number of new Ohioans receiving...
Ohio Statebgindependentmedia.org

Mailbag: The lowdown on winning the Ohio Vax-A-Million lottery

You have a 1-in-2.8 million chance of winning the Vax-A-Million, but at least a 1-in-3 chance of enjoying the Ohio Capital Journal Mailbag column. With those odds in mind, let’s get started:. Got a question about Ohio politics/government? Send them by email to tbuchanan@ohiocapitaljournal.com or tweet them to @tylerjoelb. Can...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio Vax-a-Million's impact proves it to be a success for all age groups

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Some call it a gimmick, a waste of taxpayer dollars or the shottery, but you just can't call it a flop. "It did accelerate the timing for us, and we were excited about the opportunity and it definitely influenced our decision to get it in the time frame that we got it," said Colleen Costello, mom of a Vax-a-Million scholarship winner.
Ohio StateWebMD

Ohio Announces First Vax-a-Million Winners

May 27, 2021 -- Across the nation, states are offering prizes to boost inoculation rates in the country. In Ohio, the “Vax-a-Million” plan has gained national acclaim, and for two Ohio residents, the plan became payday. The plan was introduced by Gov. Mike DeWine (R) as a way to get...
Dayton, OHWSYX ABC6

Vax-a-Million: Deadline for second drawing entry

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)- The second Vax-a-Million drawing deadline is quickly approaching for Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. The next drawing in Ohio's vaccination giveaway will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:29 p.m. Dayton 247 Now will live stream the event as it happens on our webpage and on our Facebook.
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

Coronavirus Update: Vax-a-Million Winners, Airbnb Party Ban, & More

COVID-19 cases — In Columbus, 65 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, May 27. As of Thursday, 90,710 total cases and 1,088 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Columbus and Worthington. In Franklin County at large, 99 cases were reported on Wednesday. Countywide, 135,992 total cases and 1,633...
PharmaceuticalsColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: The 'social proof' behind the success of Vax-a-Million

The nation's vaccination goal has shifted from herd immunity to simply getting as many needles in arms as possible. But the underlying obstacle remains the same: how do you persuade people to get the shot?. In recent weeks, vaccine incentive programs have bubbled up all over the country. Few have...
Ohio StatePosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio housing advocate: Worker crunch due to a lot more than federal supplements

Federal unemployment supplements are not the sole reason Ohio employers are having a hard time finding workers, an Ohio housing advocate said Monday. Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month announced that on June 26 he would end Ohio’s participation in a federal program that provided $300 a week in additional unemployment pay. The money was intended to help with pandemic-related job losses and DeWine joined numerous other Republican governors in doing ending it.
Oregon, OHhometownstations.com

Vax-A-Million program being adopted by other states

Ohio started a growing trend of offering a chance of one million dollars or free scholarships for people who have gotten their COVID vaccine. Since Ohio announced the Vax-A-Million giveaway on May 13th, other states have picked up the idea and ran with it. New York, Colorado, Maryland, and Oregon have announced their own lotteries for cash prizes and California topped everyone by announcing they will be giving away 10 $1.5 million-dollar prizes to vaccinated resides next month. Governor Mike DeWine says over the last 15 months governors across the country have been talking to one another to find out what is working and not working in their state during the pandemic. DeWine wasn’t surprised when others came calling after Ohio saw a 24% increase of people getting their shots after announcing the Vax-A-Million program.
Ohio StateFox 19

Deadline to enter 2nd Vax-a-Million deadline is Sunday

Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is reminding vaccinated Ohioans that if they want to be eligible for the next drawing they need to sign up for Vax-a-Million by the end of the day Sunday. More than 5.2 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process, but not all...