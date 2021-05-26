Capital Square LLC Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)
Capital Square LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com