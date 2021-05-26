All Things Real Estate: Have rising prices impacted your budget to purchase?

X marks the spot. What am I referring to? Read on and find out. I am asked often; “Steve, when are the prices going to come down? Steve, when are there going to be more homes for sale?” The answer to both questions is not anytime soon. So, in other words, don't hold your breath (unless you want to look like a Smurf). Some folks are in the camp that any day now prices are all of a sudden going to drop and inventory of homes for sale are going to dramatically increase. Again, not going to happen anytime soon. Prices have been going up for more than 10 years while inventory has been going down for more than 10 years.