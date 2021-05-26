Cancel
Nassau County, NY

All Things Real Estate: Have rising prices impacted your budget to purchase?

By Philip A Raices
theislandnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you’ve been searching for that special place to call home as prices have increased are you still qualified to handle the monthly costs?. Maybe those in the 1-5 percent club aren’t that concerned because they have excess income and are more than qualified. But maybe for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are just coming back into the market and are ready to purchase, be sure that what you are buying is still within your means.

County
