What will life be like after June 15th and the scheduled end of the tiers? Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan provided an update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday sharing specifics on the state's plans for beyond the blueprint.

She says very limited measures will still remain in place. The exception being for what the state is calling a mega event. That is when an indoor event has more than 5,000 people or an outdoor event with more than 10,000 people.

"If you are an indoor mega event, you are required to verify vaccination status, or a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test status for those entering. For those outdoor mega-events with 10,000 outdoors, there is no requirement but it is recommended that you do the same."

Carrigan shared that when it comes to youth sports there has been no official guidance from the state but it is anticipated. For now Kern County is in the Orange Tier and Carrigan says the earliest Kern could move into the Yellow Tier is June 9th.