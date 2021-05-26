Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

What will life be like after June 15th?

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0jDg_0aC624WC00

What will life be like after June 15th and the scheduled end of the tiers? Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan provided an update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday sharing specifics on the state's plans for beyond the blueprint.

She says very limited measures will still remain in place. The exception being for what the state is calling a mega event. That is when an indoor event has more than 5,000 people or an outdoor event with more than 10,000 people.

"If you are an indoor mega event, you are required to verify vaccination status, or a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test status for those entering. For those outdoor mega-events with 10,000 outdoors, there is no requirement but it is recommended that you do the same."

Carrigan shared that when it comes to youth sports there has been no official guidance from the state but it is anticipated. For now Kern County is in the Orange Tier and Carrigan says the earliest Kern could move into the Yellow Tier is June 9th.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

3K+
Followers
888
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#The Board Of Supervisors#Orange Tier#Tuesday Sharing Specifics#Public Health#Vaccination Status#Yellow Tier#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Delano, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

"I thought I was alone here."

At the Delano City Council meeting on Monday, council members voted to display a pride flag outside of city hall. Tuesday morning, that flag was raised for the first time, in what some call a historical moment for the city.
Posted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Recognizing the signs of elder abuse

In honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County District Attorney's Office shared information Monday about the warning signs everyone should be aware of.
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

BPD looking for Cadets

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking to recruit people for the Cadet unit, formerly known as Explorers. This is a program designed to give people a look at law enforcement, whether it is for a career in law enforcement or not.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

BC nursing students, Hindu Temple of Kern County to hold vaccine clinics

In collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Kern County, Bakersfield College’s nursing students will hold two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming months. According to a news release from BC, the Moderna vaccine will be available to those who register. The clinics will take place at the temple, located at 6700 Valleyview Dr., on the following days:
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Water Association of Kern County to host fifth Kern County Water Summit

Virtual. A word we have heard and seen a lot of over the past year. This year, the Water Association of Kern County is using virtual to our advantage and bringing speakers from across the state and nation to your computer screens. At a time where the world is at our fingertips, we are excited to bring top governmental appointees from Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: I want to stay a Driller

Emma Gallegos' article about the upcoming high school boundary changes was well done. It was balanced to express different stakeholders’ opinions. It appears, however, that the Laurelglen neighborhood does not have a voice. With two high school-aged sons and one coming, the Kern High School District may force my family to leave our family high school, BHS.
Kern County, CAsouthkernsol.org

Public Health urges everyone to practice water safety

As temperatures rise and families take to their backyard swimming pools and visit other bodies of water to cool off, Kern County Public Health urges everyone to take steps to keep kids safe. While water can be fun for kids and a great way to escape the heat, it can...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: We need a local notification system on pesticides

I spent this semester learning all I could about the pesticide notification debate in Shafter. After analyzing all relevant documents from the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Kern County Agricultural Commissioner, environmental groups, and reading the opinions expressed in this newspaper, I am writing today to recommend ways to move forward.