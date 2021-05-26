The Marvel Rundown: Ta-Nehisi Coates’s BLACK PANTHER run reaches its conclusion
This week’s Marvel Rundown focuses on the final chapter of one of the publisher’s longest current runs. Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates has been guiding the adventures of Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda since 2016, and his run with artists Daniel Acuña and Brian Stelfreeze is coming to an end. Does the final issue of Coates’s Black Panther run act as a satisfying conclusion to his tenure on the title?www.comicsbeat.com