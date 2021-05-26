Incumbent trustees running unopposed for re-election in three Great Neck villages

Just the other day, the Great Neck News published an unfortunate piece entitled “Reflections on the Great Neck school board election” in which the writer not only hurled baseless accusations at me, but also claimed to be able to magically see into the hearts, minds, and motivations of voters. Inventing fiction about my school board campaign is one thing. Spreading falsehoods about the people who voted for me is another. It is clear that this individual is not sufficiently informed to speak to anything about the election, other than his objective to foster division and hate while pretending to stand for truth and justice. His personal attacks are distressing – though, having known him for nearly two decades, his actions are not surprising to me. What was surprising was that his efforts were supported by the president of the school board. Frankly, I think our entire community deserves better.