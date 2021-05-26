Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 41,390 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.