Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 41,390 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com