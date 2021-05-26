Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 82,484 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)
Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,484 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com