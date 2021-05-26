Securian Asset Management Inc Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.