Securian Asset Management Inc Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)
Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com