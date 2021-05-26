Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com