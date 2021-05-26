Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdc#Stock Investors#Trading Securities#Capital Investment#Institutional Investors#Nysearca#Vdc#Gics#News Ratings#Free Daily#Marketbeat Com#Company#Wealth#Midday Trading#Forex#Selling#Featured Article
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 285.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 12,579 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $73.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,656.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,456 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $896,625.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $353,000 Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4,677.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rosana Kapeller-Libermann Sells 1,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.