Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $113,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Services#Barclays Bank#Awk#Equity Investment#Holding Company#Holdingschannel Com#Swiss National Bank#Soa Wealth Advisors Llc#Nyse Awk#Thomson Reuters#American Water Works#Sec#Svp Melanie M Kennedy#Marketbeat Com#Institutional Investors#Industrial Customers#Mining#Commercial Customers#Production Operations#Energy Suppliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Has $4.98 Million Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-4.850 EPS. Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Comparing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 63.9% of OGE Energy shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “
Stockstickerreport.com

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.25 at National Bank Financial

Several other analysts have also commented on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.10 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik Sells 17,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $60,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.