Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)
Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $113,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com