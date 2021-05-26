newsbreak-logo
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings

By Simone McKenny, Chelsea Church
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the community gathered at the Augusta County Courthouse on Wednesday evening to speak out against injustices and racism. “It’s happening here in my own backyard in different ways, it is still happening. Nobody is speaking up, no one is standing up for anybody, it’s just being swept under the rug. There is no one here organizing doing none of this,” Antwhon Suiter explained.

