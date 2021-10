The most moving moment of the Boston Symphony Orchestra concert that marked its return after an absence of 18 months (568 days, to be exact) to its great concert hall was the prolonged standing ovation the audience gave the players as they appeared onstage Thursday night, Sept. 30. More ovations would come, but the most enthusiastic was the one that greeted the orchestra before it played a single note. Everyone seemed very happy to be in that hall. Music director Andris Nelsons, in his Latvian-tinged English, thanked the audience for “fostering an environment of acceptance and inclusivity.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO