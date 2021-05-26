Cancel
Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Windsor Group LTD Buys 1,909 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Has $4.98 Million Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $40,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $96.47 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $96,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $100.00

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summitry LLC Has $37.52 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $69,000 Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.