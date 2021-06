The Scottish government will move as quickly as possible to inoculate teenagers if the measure is recommended by the UK’s official vaccination body, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s first minister said last week that her heart sang after the announcement the Pfizer jab had been had declared safe for use in younger people by the regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). She told the Scottish Parliament her government would not hesitate if the jabs received the backing of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)."It is vital that we rely on expert advice...