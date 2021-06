Prosecutors said they will seek life in prison for one of two Waukegan men who pleaded not guilty in the “brutal” random murder of a husband and wife in Beach Park. Timothy D. Triplett, Jr., 34, of the 2100 block of Georgetown Lane in Waukegan, was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, while Derenell D. Hill, 35, of the 1700 block of Runyard Place in Waukegan, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.