Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jnj#Financial Planning#Equity Securities#Stock Investors#Investment Analysts#Pharmaceutical Company#Jnj Rrb#Holdingschannel Com#Swiss National Bank#Indexiq Advisors Llc#Wells Fargo Company#Svb Leerink#Advisors Preferred Llc#Medical Devices#Marketbeat Com#Jnj Stock#Institutional Investors#Consumer Health#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,429 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underweight

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,866 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $433,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Several...
Columbus, OHwosu.org

FDA Extends Shelf Life Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration date for Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, and that’s good news for Columbus. The initial shelf life of the Johnson and Johnson doses was three months, but federal regulators have extended that to four-and-a half months. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts welcomes the extra breathing room to work through their stockpile of roughly 7,000 single dose shots.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 376 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of Citizens Financial Group worth $94,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 8,425 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $672,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,196,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.