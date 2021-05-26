Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.