Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.
Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.