Contact: Nikki Liberatore, Nikki_Liberatore@dkcnews.com. A joint statement from Andrews McMeel Syndication, King Features and Creators Syndicate:. Kansas City, MO (June 16, 2021) Andrews McMeel Syndication, King Features and Creators Syndicate disagree with the Pulitzer Prize Committee’s decision to decline naming a winner in the Editorial Cartooning category after citing three finalists who were shortlisted for the prize. We stand by the finalists Ken Fisher (Ruben Bolling), Lalo Alcaraz and Marty Two Bulls and all the other editorial cartoonists who brought world events to life in 2020.