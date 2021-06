The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. As the United States and the European Union (EU) announced a five-year detente in aircraft case tariffs today, the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) welcomed the break-through while also urging that further steps be taken by the EU to ensure that food and agricultural trade is not upended in the months to come.