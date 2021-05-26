Jasper accident damages three vehicles

A trailer ended up striking two vehicles before stopping this morning in Jasper when it became unhitched from a semi-tractor. According to police, John Wininger, 56, of Washington, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt semi-tractor east on 2nd Avenue when the trailer he was pulling became unhitched. The trailer rolled into oncoming traffic into the path of a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by MIlton Lewis, 80, of Illinois, that was traveling westbound at the time. Lewis attempted to swerve out of the way of the trailer but it struck the rear driver side of the car.