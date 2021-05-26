Cancel
Jasper, IN

Jasper accident damages three vehicles

 18 days ago

JASPER — A Tuesday afternoon accident in Jasper damaged three vehicles but resulted in no injuries. Around 3 p.m., three vehicles were in the northbound lane of St. Charles Street near the intersection with 20th Street. William Bishop, 48, of Jasper, was stopped in traffic and Daryl Parr Jr., 18, of Jasper, was stopped behind him. Hannah Flamion, 17, of Jasper, diverted her attention from the roadway and didn’t see the traffic stopped ahead.

