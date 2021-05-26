Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntes#Netease#Blackrock Inc#Nasdaq Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Equity Investment#Technology Company#Investment Analysts#Ntes#Sec#Blackrock Inc#D A Davidson Co#Ubs Group#Clsa#Barclays#Netease Inc#Macquarie#Ninety One Uk Ltd#Netease Daily#Marketbeat Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 236.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Akoustis Technologies worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $294,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 597,517 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Washington Federal worth $303,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $306.74 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.40% of Univar Solutions worth $306,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 371 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of The Pennant Group worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 18,277 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Proofpoint worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enlightenment Research LLC Grows Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises about 1.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 19,315 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $56,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “. Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Minerva Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.