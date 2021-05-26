CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

2021 Rotary Teacher of the Year selected

By Roger Button For The Gondolier
yoursun.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — For 31 years, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club has honored a local educator. For 2021, the Teacher of the Year is Wendy Smith, a first-grade teacher at Venice Elementary School. The announcement was made by Rotarian Jesse Lazarus, committee chair. Lazarus presented an award plaque for her achievements along...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway County teacher selected for national board

A North Elementary teacher has been selected for a committee on the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. First-grade teacher Norra Ransey, will serve on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Standards Committee. "I honestly don't know how I ended up on this amazing committee. It is so amazing working with...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Calhoun names Ruff ‘System Teacher of the Year’

Mrs. Danielle Ruff was named the 2022-2023 System Teacher of the Year for Calhoun City Schools during the pre-game Homecoming festivities on Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium Friday night. Mrs. Ruff is currently in her 10th year in the education profession where she teaches 5th grade. Danielle is...
CALHOUN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Elementary School#Venice Yacht Club
yoursun.com

North Port chamber installs new members

Members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce learned a few Hawaiian dances at their recent installation banquet and luau at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. While the evening ended with a fire dancer, some local business owners danced to “Who Let the Dogs Out” at the 35th annual event.
POLITICS
manchesterinklink.com

Top 3 finalists announced for 2022 Teacher of the Year

CONCORD, NH — The top three finalists for the 2022 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award include educators from South Hampton, Auburn and Wilton. Sara Casassa, sixth through eighth grades, Barnard School, South Hampton. Carly Cohen, fifth grade, Auburn Village School, Auburn. Andrew Tyler, sixth through twelfth grades, Wilton-Lyndeborough...
WILTON, NH
Salisbury Post

Zachary Lowensten named RSS Beginning Teacher of the Year

LANDIS – Corriher-Lipe Middle School staff congregated in the media center Thursday for what they were told was a staff meeting, but they really were there to recognize one of their own. Staff were surprised when Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Tony Watlington stepped into the room along with other senior administrators...
LANDIS, NC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

De'Anna O'Brien named NCSS 2022 Teacher of the Year

COVINGTON — Eastside High School special education teacher DeAnna O’Brien is Newton County School System’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. O'Brien will now represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program. O’Brien’s prizes included $1,000 cash and a crystal vase from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, $500 cash from Covington Ford, and a dozen red roses.
COVINGTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. announces District Teacher of the Year

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It was perhaps the biggest day of the year for teachers in Beaufort County. “Today we get to celebrate our teachers,” said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez. Each school’s top teacher was invited for a celebratory brunch. But of course, the main dish, would be...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando Rotary Club to celebrate 85th year

Hernando's "Service Above Self" organization, the Rotary Club of Hernando, will mark eighty-five years in service on Thursday, October 7. The Rotary Club of Hernando was chartered on Oct. 7, 1936. According to Brian Hicks, former director of the DeSoto County Museum, the charter members of the club met at the old Spencer Cafe across from the DeSoto County nCourthouse, which later burned. The club is the oldest service organization in Desoto County.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
ctnewsonline.com

Baird honored for 50 years’ Rotary service

MONTROSE, Colo. — Arkansas City-area native Tom Baird recently was honored for 50 years of exemplary service to the Montrose Rotary Club. Baird has consistently taken part in club activities, including the winter carnival, fishing derby, fireworks, golf tournament, Youth Appreciation Day, Community Work Day with Habitat for Humanity, bell ringing for Salvation Army and the dictionary project. He has been club historian since 1993.
MONTROSE, CO
Mountain Xpress

Nicole Scavotto selected as Asheville City Schools’ beginning teacher of the year

Nicole Scavotto was in the middle of teaching her class about simplifying rational expressions when Principal Derek Edwards asked if he could speak with her in the hallway for just a moment. The Asheville High School Math 3 and Advanced Placement Statistics educator was in for quite a surprise when she was greeted by school and district leaders as well as her friends. Together, they were all there to honor Scavotto as Asheville City Schools’ Beginning Teacher of the Year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
krcgtv.com

Fourteen mid-Missouri teachers selected as 2021 McDonald's Outstanding Educators

Some mid-Missouri teachers are being honored for their dedication to their students. The 14 teachers were selected in the second annual 2021 McDonald's Outstanding Educators from a pool of 425. They were selected by several mid-Missouri McDonald's operators. “Our local educators are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show...
EDUCATION
Minot Daily News

Harvey teacher Bret Dockter named teacher of the year

BISMARCK — Bret Dockter, a sixth-grade teacher at B.M. Hanson Elementary School and coach of the Harvey High School football team, was named the North Dakota teacher of the year on Monday during a ceremony at the North Dakota State Capitol. “There’s really not (just) one reason why he’s a...
BISMARCK, ND
Connecticut Post

Stratford recognizes Meghan Bova as Teacher of the Year

STRATFORD — Meghan Bova’s primary goal is to help students become their best selves — and at no time was that more difficult for the Nichols Elementary School social worker than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bova rose to the challenge, and was recognized Monday as the school district’s Teacher of...
STRATFORD, CT
vt-world.com

Rotary Matters – Serving Northfield, VT for More than 90 years

On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3:00:00 p.m., Linda Radtke will be speaking at Community Room at the Brown Public Library on “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists.” Singer and historian Linda Radtke, in period garb and “Votes for Women” sash, celebrates the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, specifically highlighting the decades-long persistence of Vermonters, both women and men. Radtke also traces the movement’s alignment with other social justice initiatives such as temperance, labor conditions, wage equity, peace, and children’s welfare. Both the songs and stories in Radtke’s engaging presentation, accompanied by pianist Cameron Steinmetz, highlight Vermonters’ efforts from 1840-1921, as they lobbied in churches, at “parlor meetings” at town halls and at the State House for total enfranchisement.
ADVOCACY
Observer-Reporter

Washington Rotary Club named Club of Year

The Rotary Club of Washington was named Club of the Year for 2020-21 at the Rotary 7305 District Conference at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Two Rotary districts combined last year, which means the Washington club, for the first time, was up against more than 80 clubs from Western Pennsylvania, many in the greater Pittsburgh area and as far flung as Indiana, Point Marion and Johnstown.
WASHINGTON, PA
coladaily.com

Jackson Creek Elementary teacher named Richland Two teacher of the year

Richland School District Two named Valente’ Gibson the 2021-2022 District Teacher of the Year. Gibson is a fifth-grade teacher at Jackson Creek Elementary School with a focus of his work being racial and social justice education practices. He received the 2020 Early Career Educator of Color Leadership award from the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
stlmag.com

A conversation with 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year James Young

To understand how James Young, a musical theatre instructor at Johnson-Wabash 6th Grade Center in Ferguson, became the top teacher in Missouri, you must first know the story of his grandmother, Elizabeth Hutcherson-Rucks, and the imprint she left on a young man looking for direction. For more than four decades, Hutcherson-Rucks was a beloved music educator in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, teaching children music theory at Parker Road Elementary. Her passion for the arts trickled down to her grandson, who learned to sing and play guitar. Young didn’t know what he wanted to do after graduating high school, so he joined the United States Army. After a three-year enlistment, during he which he sang in the U.S. Army Chorus, Young returned home to Ferguson with plans to join a band, make records, and tour the country. Those dreams, however, never fully materialized. “I was staying with my grandmother at the time and I told her I wanted to go back to school for music,” Young says. “I just wanted to be a musician. She said, ‘Well, why don’t you consider music education and make teaching your Plan B.’ Little did I know it would actually become Plan A.” And a very good plan, at that. Now in his 14th year of teaching in the same district where his grandmother spent her career, Young was recognized on September 14 as the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Young will now represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year Program, carrying his grandmother’s legacy with him.
MISSOURI STATE
Coast News

Oceanside teacher chosen as one of county’s top teachers of the year

OCEANSIDE — A teacher and volleyball coach who has been at Cesar Chavez Middle School since it opened 14 years ago has been named one of San Diego County’s Teachers of the Year. Xylena “Xye” Sanders has taught special education services to seventh and eighth graders with mild-to-moderate needs at...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy