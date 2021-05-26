2021 Rotary Teacher of the Year selected

To understand how James Young, a musical theatre instructor at Johnson-Wabash 6th Grade Center in Ferguson, became the top teacher in Missouri, you must first know the story of his grandmother, Elizabeth Hutcherson-Rucks, and the imprint she left on a young man looking for direction. For more than four decades, Hutcherson-Rucks was a beloved music educator in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, teaching children music theory at Parker Road Elementary. Her passion for the arts trickled down to her grandson, who learned to sing and play guitar. Young didn’t know what he wanted to do after graduating high school, so he joined the United States Army. After a three-year enlistment, during he which he sang in the U.S. Army Chorus, Young returned home to Ferguson with plans to join a band, make records, and tour the country. Those dreams, however, never fully materialized. “I was staying with my grandmother at the time and I told her I wanted to go back to school for music,” Young says. “I just wanted to be a musician. She said, ‘Well, why don’t you consider music education and make teaching your Plan B.’ Little did I know it would actually become Plan A.” And a very good plan, at that. Now in his 14th year of teaching in the same district where his grandmother spent her career, Young was recognized on September 14 as the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Young will now represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year Program, carrying his grandmother’s legacy with him.

